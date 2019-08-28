Equinox’s Sparkling Rosé to Remember

By

With Labor Day just around the corner, you might want to get some celebratory bubbly to share with family and friends. It’s a day for kicking back and enjoying some nice food and good wine, and one of the latter would be Barry Jackson’s 2016 Sparkling Rosé ($60). With its bright aromatics and exquisite flavors, it will delight all your senses.

Jackson is an ace winemaker who has mastered the art of producing fabulous sparkling wines. His méthode champenoise sparklers—made with the same technique as the best champagnes and sparkling wines—are in huge demand, and he is also busy consulting as a winemaker for other prestigious wineries. The best way to try the Rosé of Pinot Noir is to head to his Equinox tasting room and experience all of his wines, including still wines under the Bartolo label. You’ll mostly likely find Barry’s wife Jennifer there and ready to help you.

Equinox Wine, 334 Ingalls St. Unit C, Santa Cruz. Open daily 1-7 p.m. equinoxwine.com

An Evening with Friends

An Evening with Friends is a fundraiser for Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and champagne as you bid on live and silent auctions. A raffle is included, as well as dancing to Santa Cruz band Extra Large. Libations aplenty are donated by local wineries and Ben Rush of Coldwell Banker. The event will run 4:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Sesnon House in Aptos. Early bird tickets are $100; $125 after Sept. 4.

Barrels of Corralitos

Experience the Barrels of Corralitos and enjoy wines from six Santa Cruz Mountains wineries, including Alfaro Family, El Vaquero, Lester, Nicholson, Storrs, and Windy Oaks. Tickets include wine tasting, live music and food for purchase. The event will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

