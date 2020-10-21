Bartolo Wines’ Bold, Fruit-Forward Petit Verdot 2012

By

Barry Jackson is the winemaker of this 2012 Petit Verdot. Better known for his fabulous sparkling wines under his Equinox label, he also makes excellent wines under his Bartolo label, often searching out lesser-known grape varieties such as Petit Verdot—rare in both Bordeaux and California.

“Petit Verdot produces rich, dense wines with aromas of cassis and intense flavors of ripe blackberry,” Jackson says. Grapes were sourced from the Mann Vineyard in Gilroy, and Jackson added a touch of Merlot (13%) to this full-bodied red wine, then barrel-aged it for 30 months. Bold and fruit-forward, the Bartolo Petit Verdot ($25) goes well with barbecue, aged cheeses, portobello mushrooms, eggplant dishes and more.

Jackson and his wife Jennifer run a welcoming tasting room on the Westside of Santa Cruz. Check if they are running any specials. The last time we visited, we bought a whole case for an excellent price.

And do taste the Equinox sparkling wine as well as the Bartolo. After all, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it—and we’ll certainly need some bubbly.

Bartolo and Equinox Wines, 334 Ingalls St., Unit C, Santa Cruz. 831-471-8608, equinoxwine.com.

Galante Vineyards’ Halloween Costume Contest

Galante Vineyards in Carmel is doing a Halloween costume contest on Zoom on Oct. 30 at 4pm. There will be spooktacular bingo prizes and frightfully fun giveaway prizes for their favorite costume. The Zoom ID is 664494604. RSVP to [email protected] Galante Vineyards tasting room is open for outdoor tasting Friday 1-9pm, Saturday 1-7:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday 1-6:30pm.

Galante Vineyards Tasting Room, Dolores Street, Carmel-by-the-Sea. 831-624-3800, galantevineyards.com.

Twisted Roots Hallow-wine Party

Wear your favorite Halloween costume and pair some candy with your favorite Twisted Roots wine or cider. Then do a Hallow-wine Zoom meetup on Oct. 29 at 6pm with Twisted Roots Vineyard and share why this combo is your Twisted favorite. To get the Zoom login, just email your receipt or proof of purchase to [email protected]. There’s a full moon on Halloween night, so have a howlin’ good time!

Twisted Roots Vineyard, 12 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley. 831-594-8282, twistedrootsvineyard.com.