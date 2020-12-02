Clos LaChance Winery’s Excellent Chardonnay 2018

By

If you have never visited Clos LaChance Winery, then you have a treat in store. Their elegant facility boasts a beautiful tasting room and elaborate gardens. All kinds of events are held on their spacious grounds (pre-Covid), including concerts and weddings.

Clos LaChance is turning out some excellent wines, especially their estate wines. Not surprisingly, the 2018 Estate Chardonnay was awarded 90 points from Wine Enthusiast. Winemaker Jason Robideaux, who oversees all winery and vineyard operations, says this bright Chardonnay ($25) has aromas of light oak, citrus and minerals, with flavors of lime, lemon custard and spice. He recommends pairing it with ceviche, soft cheese, and lemon pepper salmon.

I met up for dinner at the Hollins House with a couple of friends, and we ordered a bottle of the Clos LaChance Chardonnay to pair with our food—a perfect match with our entrees of very tasty crab cakes and delicious tomato and burrata salad. Both my friends loved the lush Chardonnay, and we finished off the bottle—of course!

Clos LaChance sells an abundance of different wines, including a fun red called 22 Pirates. Check out the saucy “grab yer cork” pirate video on the winery’s website.

Clos LaChance Winery, 1 Hummingbird Lane, San Martin. 408-686-1050, clos.com.

Annieglass

Annieglass in Watsonville makes a Ruffle Wine Coaster that will brighten up any table. The coasters have a 24-karat gold or genuine platinum rim, which makes every wine bottle look really festive. These beautiful coasters are dishwasher safe, chip-resistant and handmade locally. Visit annieglass.com to see the full list of products.

Heavenly Roadside Café Gift Cards

The Heavenly Roadside Café in Scotts Valley is offering gift cards for Christmas. Spend $50 on a gift card, get a $10 card for yourself. Not a bad deal. Chef Danny Voutos cooks up a mighty good breakfast. His California Scramble is terrific. The John Wayne Burger is bursting with goodness, and a must-try is the Roger Federer Burger with Swiss cheese. What else?!

Heavenly Roadside Café, 1210 Mt. Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 831-335-1210, heavenlyroadsidecafe.com.