Bargetto’s Golden 2017 Pinot Grigio

Hailing from England, I have been a longtime fan of the BBC. Bargetto Winery was being filmed recently by the renowned broadcasting corporation, and I went to watch the proceedings.

The crew was making a segment on Visit Santa Cruz County to include Bargetto Winery, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and other well-known local establishments. Featuring some of America’s most vibrant cities, the program is slated to be shown on TV throughout the month of October (details at visitsantacruz.org).

On another day, I sat down with John Bargetto to taste some of his fine wines—one of which was a splendid 2017 Pinot Grigio ($28), a hands-down winner. A complex wine with a beautiful, golden straw color, its flavors of lemon rind, lemongrass, orange rind, and juicy stone fruits leave lively citrus notes on the palate.

This rich, barrel-fermented wine is made from grapes harvested from lush vines in the Bargetto family’s Regan Estate Vineyards in Corralitos. Attractively packaged with a red-seal top and an eye-catching retro label, it would also make a great gift.

Bargetto Winery is a busy place holding fun events all the time. Coming up are a Speakeasy Party on Oct. 27 and the festive Art in the Cellars on Dec. 7 and 8.

Bargetto Winery, 3535 N. Main St., Soquel. 475-2258, bargetto.com.

Gourmet Grazing on the Green

There’s still time to get tickets for Gourmet Grazing, the annual fundraiser put on by the Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group. The event is noon-4pm on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Aptos Village Park. With more than 70 vendors participating, there will be plenty of wonderful choices for everybody. sccbg.org.

Top of the Mountain Wine Fest

The first Top of the Mountain Wine Fest will highlight the distinctiveness of wines grown and produced along the iconic Montebello Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Four wineries will participate—Ridge, Vidovich, Naumann, and Fellom Ranch—with special flights, library wines, appetizers, and live music. The event is 11am-4pm on Saturday, Oct. 12. scmwa.com.