Storrs Winery and Vineyards’ Memorable 2016 St. Clare Red Wine

Storrs Winery needs no introduction. Stephen and Pamela Storrs have been in the local wine business for a long time, and their wines can be found in many stores and restaurants.

We opened up a bottle of Storrs St. Clare Red Wine to have with dinner on a quiet Covid-19 Sunday. Simply put—it was terrific! Drinking good wine during the shelter-in-place order is certainly uplifting, and this red-wine blend by Storrs Winery was just what the doctor ordered! I don’t remember what I cooked for dinner, but I do remember the wine!

Storrs Winery’s 2016 St. Clare Red Wine ($26) is an intriguing blend of Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot and a touch of Cabernet Franc. Grown in an “idyllic locale” in Santa Clara Valley, grapes for this wine benefit from excellent drainage and ample sunshine. The end result is a “deep ruby red with a purple edge—with a nose of cassis, black Tartarian cherry, and a hint of granite after a summer rain.” Aging in French oak brings out bold flavors of cassis, ripe cherry and plum—with some touches of soft vanilla.

In their estate Hidden Springs vineyard, Stephen and Pamela are dedicated to growing organically—even bringing their flock of Olde English Babydoll sheep to graze the weeds in winter months “to promote a more balanced, self-sustaining system.”

During the pandemic, Storrs Winery is open only for purchases and pickups, with special pricing for shipping. You can also order online.

Storrs Winery and Vineyards, 1560 Pleasant Valley Road, Aptos; 303 Potrero St., No. 35, Santa Cruz. 831-458-5030. storrswine.com.

Sarah’s Vineyard Shares Recipes Online

Proprietor of Sarah’s Vineyard Tim Slater and his wife Megan say they are doing a lot more cooking at home these days. They share a recipe on their website for spinach and goat cheese-stuffed mushrooms which they say pairs perfectly with their 2017 Muns Vineyard Pinot Noir. Check out the delicious-sounding recipes the Slaters have posted under “Tim’s Kitchen.” Visit sarahsvineyard.com for more info and to order wine for pickup.