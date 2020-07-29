Santa Cruz in Photos: Outdoor Dining With a View at Crow’s Nest

By

In a sweeping change to keep up with the Covid-19 orders, the Crow’s Nest restaurant in the Santa Cruz Harbor has opened two new outdoor seating areas.

The first new outdoor dining spot is near the entrance, offering views of the harbor channel and all boat traffic. The second is a huge white tent stationed out back on the sand, just yards from the shoreline with views of the harbor channel, the Walton Lighthouse and, of course, the Pacific Ocean.

Crow’s Nest has also kept their permanent outdoor patio open for dining.

Restaurants statewide had to close their indoor dining after Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations started surging across California. Additional rollbacks on other sectors across Santa Cruz County went into effect Tuesday due to the surge of cases locally.

There have been 1,030 known Covid-19 cases in the county, according to data last updated Tuesday by county health officials. More than 70 of those people have required hospitalization while they were sick with Covid-19.

Amid the pandemic, many restaurants have instituted non-negotiable protocols—most set by the state—for social distancing and masks. Most customers, local servers say, have been supportive of this new normal.

With indoor dining unavailable for now, the Santa Cruz dining scene is offering up plenty of things to anticipate and enjoy outdoors or for takeout.

