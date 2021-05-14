Home and Garden Magazine 2021

By

Are we in the midst of a comfort renaissance? I would argue yes, based on what we discovered while putting together this issue of Home & Garden Magazine.

While many industries are struggling to recover from the pandemic, it seems like just about any type of business related to improving and furnishing the home is experiencing a serious boom. Demand is far outpacing supply, in some cases, as you’ll read about in this issue. Elsewhere, we’ve got a look at hydroponic growing and a fresh take on fresh flowers, and then we wrap it up with a very funny look at the bête noire of all home improvers: the garage. Best of luck on all your projects!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR



FEATURED STORIES:

FULL ISSUE: