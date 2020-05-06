Wrights Station’s Subtle and Complex 2016 Estate Chardonnay

By

I have never enjoyed a glass of wine more than during the shelter-in-place order. It became a highlight of my day! When one’s regular lifestyle comes to a screaming halt and nearly everything is closed, it’s simply wonderful to enjoy some nectar of the gods—and that would be, among other things, local wine.

Wearing a mask and gloves and trying to keep six feet of separation, I ventured into Staff of Life to check out their stock of local wines. A plentiful selection greets the shopper—including wines they carry by Wrights Station. I picked up a bottle of Wrights Station 2016 Estate Chardonnay ($30) and opened it up at home at 5pm—the time for my daily lockdown glass!

The Estate Chardonnay has some history behind it. “Originally planted in 1981, the vineyard’s Chardonnay is some of the oldest in the region,” owner Dan Lokteff says on his website. Chardonnay fans will enjoy the subtlety and complexity of Lokteff’s estate Chardonnay with its notable aromas of apple, pear, vanilla and baking spices, along with its bright flavors of tropical fruits, toast and hazelnut.

Located in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wrights Station is a delightful place to visit. A remodeled farmhouse became the tasting room, and the beautiful patio area comes with tables that can be reserved (for a small fee). Let’s hope we can all get there very soon.

Meantime, Wrights Station is doing free shipping on two bottles or more of their wines and 25% off four bottles or more.

Wrights Station, 24250 Loma Prieta Ave., Los Gatos. 408-560-9343. wrightsstation.com.

Integrity Wines Hosts Mother’s Day Winetasting Event

Mark Hoover of Integrity Wines in Watsonville is hosting a unique in-home wine tasting on Mother’s Day. The tasting kit, which can be shipped right to mom’s doorstep, comes with seven 1-ounce samples of Integrity Wines per person, including new releases, and can be bundled with four artisan chocolate pralines from Richard Donnelly Chocolates in Santa Cruz. The two-hour interactive Zoom session is from 1-3pm Sunday, May 10. Visit integrity.wine for more info.