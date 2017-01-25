Featured News

Jan Harwood with Raging Grannies activists protest at Santa Cruz Women's March Jan Harwood with Raging Grannies activists protest at Santa Cruz Women's March
360
1
News

WILPF Honors Raging Granny Jan Harwood’s Activism

by Mat Weir

How Jan Harwood, a nuclear activist, found her voice as political songwriter
eating bugs crickets eating bugs crickets
155
Columns

Could Bugs Be the Protein of the Future?

by Aaron Carnes

Insects may be a more sustainable protein for future generations, with crickets leading the way
Book Club Play, Jewel Theatre Company Book Club Play, Jewel Theatre Company
244
A&E

Review: Jewel Theatre Company’s ‘The Book Club Play’

by Lisa Jensen

Books, life, friendship and culture collide in entertaining ‘Book Club Play’
Mike Doughty Mike Doughty
215
A&E

Preview: Mike Doughty at the Crepe Place

by Cat Johnson

Former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty’s solo career is a wild blend of genre-bending, tell-alls and stage gestures.
Ristorante Avanti Ristorante Avanti
197
Dining Reviews

Locally Foraged Mushrooms at Ristorante Avanti

by Christina Waters

Fungi season transforms local menus, while a Proper Claret from Bonny Doon Vineyard warms winter nights
JIm Messina JIm Messina
1.1K
A&E

Jim Messina Performs at the Rio Theatre

by Steve Palopoli

Former Kenny Loggins partner helped invent the ‘California sound’ that ‘SNL’ alums now lovingly parody.
Cotoni-Coast Dairies National Monument Cotoni-Coast Dairies National Monument
1.2K
1
News

What’s Next for Cotoni-Coast Dairies?

by Matthew Renda

As supporters rejoice at Coast Dairies’ presidential designation, neighbors turn toward next steps.
Artist Camille Utterback's homage to the San Lorenzo Artist Camille Utterback's homage to the San Lorenzo
1.1K
A&E

Camille Utterback’s Visual Homage to the San Lorenzo River

by Christina Waters

Camille Utterback on her digital projection of the San Lorenzo River at the MAH
Rivvrs Rivvrs
1.2K
A&E

Preview: Rivvrs to Play Moe’s Alley

by Aaron Carnes

Rivvrs’ Brandon Zahursky still doesn’t know how his music got on television—but it’s changed his life
kitchen table dinner party series kitchen table dinner party series
877
1
Dining Reviews

New Kitchen Table Dinner Party Series and Tea of the Week

by Christina Waters

New enterprise ‘Sala Soirée’ kicks off series of dinner parties in local homes, plus a tea of the week

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign Up for Good Times This Week Newsletter

Santa Cruz Weather

48° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
To Top