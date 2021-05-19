Featured News

health care in california health care in california
News

The Uncertain Future of Health Care in California

by Tom Gogola

What Republican plans to repeal Obamacare without a replacement would mean for California
Roxanne Gay Roxanne Gay
A&E

Preview: Author Roxane Gay to Speak at Veterans Memorial Building

by Wendy Mayer-Lochtefeld

Roxane Gay, author of the new ‘Difficult Women,’ on breaking down media messages and protecting rights in America
The Bad Plus The Bad Plus
A&E

Preview: The Bad Plus to Play Kuumbwa

by Andrew Gilbert

On their latest album, the Bad Plus gives the jazz treatment to Prince, Johnny Cash and Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Sabieng Sabieng
Dining Reviews

Thai on the Westside at Sabieng, Winning Pastry, and Pantry Staples

by Christina Waters

Consistently spectacular Thai dishes at Sabieng, plus pantry staples for the new year
Best Of 2017 Best Of 2017
Special Publications

The 2017 Good Times Best Of Santa Cruz County Awards Ballot

by GT Staff

Vote for your favorite local businesses, attractions, and more!
Cynthia Chase Cynthia Chase
Last Week's Issue

Q&A: Cynthia Chase

by Kara Guzman

New Santa Cruz Mayor Cynthia Chase talks about breaking the glass ballot and her top issues
Talking Dreads Talking Dreads
A&E

Preview: Talking Dreads to Play Moe’s Alley

by Aaron Carnes

Talking Dreads transforms Talking Heads songs into reggae classics
sibling relationships sibling relationships
Columns

The Resilience of Sibling Relationships

by Maria Grusauskas

How siblings bond, why they fight and what makes them so important
Oswald cocktails Oswald cocktails
Dining Reviews

Oswald Cocktails, Best Pumpkin Pie, and Cleaning Out the Fridge

by Christina Waters

Toasting the new year with fine mixology and a fresh culinary start
leo's haven leo's haven
News

Local Nonprofits Find Innovative Ways to Meet Youth Needs

by Calvin Men

Groups reaching out to young people seek support through Santa Cruz Gives
