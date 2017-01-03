Featured News

leo's haven leo's haven
456
1
News

Local Nonprofits Find Innovative Ways to Meet Youth Needs

by Calvin Men

Groups reaching out to young people seek support through Santa Cruz Gives
Devil Makes Three Devil Makes Three
498
A&E

Devil Makes Three Returns for New Year’s Eve at the Catalyst

by Jacob Pierce

After moving away and finding success, they still feel like a Santa Cruz band
Harry and the Hitmen Harry and the Hitmen
462
A&E

Harry and the Hitmen at Crepe Place for a New Year’s Eve Triple Play

by Mat Weir

Local soul group releases debut album of original songs
best bites santa cruz cafe sparrow best bites santa cruz cafe sparrow
665
Dining Reviews

The Best Bites of 2016

by Christina Waters

Food writer Christina Waters names her favorite culinary discoveries of the year
Climate Change protestors Climate Change protestors
1.2K
Last Week's Issue

Doubling Down on Climate Change

by Jennifer Wadsworth

After the election, some experts say it’s time to make global warming a local issue
technology at the table technology at the table
1.1K
Columns

Technology at the Table

by Andrew Steingrube

New study finds parents spend as much time on their devices as their kids, and everyone loses out
Paul Schraub Paul Schraub
1.3K
A&E

Q&A: Photographer Legend Paul Schraub

by Christina Waters

Paul Schraub on portraits, feast and famine, digital shots and music
2016 best albums leonard cohen 2016 best albums leonard cohen
1.2K
Last Week's Issue

2016: The Year in Music

by Aaron Carnes

While we lost several great artists, 2016 was also a great year for new music
holiday cookie platter holiday cookie platter
975
Dining Reviews

Holiday Cookie Roundup, Plus a Wine and Dessert of the Week

by Christina Waters

Baking inspiration for the holiday season, plus a food-friendly wine from Bargetto
Best Of 2017 Best Of 2017
5.4K
4
Special Publications

The 2017 Good Times Best Of Santa Cruz County Awards Ballot

by GT Staff

Vote for your favorite local businesses, attractions, and more!

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign Up for Good Times This Week Newsletter

Santa Cruz Weather

42° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com
To Top