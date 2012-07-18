Vote for your favorite local businesses, attractions, and more!
New Santa Cruz Mayor Cynthia Chase talks about breaking the glass ballot and her top issues
Talking Dreads transforms Talking Heads songs into reggae classics
How siblings bond, why they fight and what makes them so important
Toasting the new year with fine mixology and a fresh culinary start
Groups reaching out to young people seek support through Santa Cruz Gives
After moving away and finding success, they still feel like a Santa Cruz band
Local soul group releases debut album of original songs
Food writer Christina Waters names her favorite culinary discoveries of the year