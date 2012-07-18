Featured News

Special Publications

The 2017 Good Times Best Of Santa Cruz County Awards Ballot

by GT Staff

Vote for your favorite local businesses, attractions, and more!
News

Q&A: Cynthia Chase

by Kara Guzman

New Santa Cruz Mayor Cynthia Chase talks about breaking the glass ballot and her top issues
A&E

Preview: Talking Dreads to Play Moe’s Alley

by Aaron Carnes

Talking Dreads transforms Talking Heads songs into reggae classics
Columns

The Resilience of Sibling Relationships

by Maria Grusauskas

How siblings bond, why they fight and what makes them so important
Dining Reviews

Oswald Cocktails, Best Pumpkin Pie, and Cleaning Out the Fridge

by Christina Waters

Toasting the new year with fine mixology and a fresh culinary start
Last Week's Issue

Local Nonprofits Find Innovative Ways to Meet Youth Needs

by Calvin Men

Groups reaching out to young people seek support through Santa Cruz Gives
A&E

Devil Makes Three Returns for New Year’s Eve at the Catalyst

by Jacob Pierce

After moving away and finding success, they still feel like a Santa Cruz band
A&E

Harry and the Hitmen at Crepe Place for a New Year’s Eve Triple Play

by Mat Weir

Local soul group releases debut album of original songs
Dining Reviews

The Best Bites of 2016

by Christina Waters

Food writer Christina Waters names her favorite culinary discoveries of the year
News

Doubling Down on Climate Change

by Jennifer Wadsworth

After the election, some experts say it’s time to make global warming a local issue

