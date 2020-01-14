5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Jan. 15-21

By

Green Fix

DIY Reusable Beeswax Wraps

Learn to make reusable beeswax wraps to avoid wrapping food in plastic. Plus, learn to wrap gifts #ZeroWaste style — without plastic tape! Reusable wraps made with beeswax and other natural ingredients help reduce the use of cling film, ziplock bags and aluminum foil that aren’t recyclable or easily reusable. The workshop is hosted by local tree-based, zero-waste skincare line Anato. Each attendee will create eight reusable wrappers, and are encouraged to bring any of their favorite cotton fabrics from home.

INFO: 3-5pm. Saturday, Jan. 18. Anato Life Studio, 2215 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz. anatolife.com. $66.

Art Seen

‘Scoville Units’

Tandy Beal and Company presents a celebration of Jon Scoville’s extraordinary music for two shows only. Scoville’s music and artistic insights have inspired dances for not only Tandy Beal herself, but for choreographers around the world. Scoville’s music has been featured on international concert stages, circus tents, radio, video, art galleries, corporate events and commercials. Scoville Units is a multi-arts celebration of Scoville’s wide-ranging compositions from cool to hot, accompanied by 32 musicians and dancers, and two filmmakers.

INFO: 7:30pm Saturday Jan. 18 and 2pm Sunday Jan. 19. Cabrillo Crocker Theatre, 6500 Lower Perimeter Road, Aptos. tandybeal.com. $22-$50.

Thursday 1/16

Renowned Cheeses Event

Staff of Life Natural Foods will host its inaugural “Slow Foods Santa Cruz ”—a meet-the-producer tasting event showcasing cheeses from around the world. There will be top cheese experts from Europe representing generations of artisan cheesemaking in France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and more. There will also be beer pairings from local brewers Sante Adarius, Elkhorn Slough, Shanty Shack, Discretion and more. Proceeds go to nonprofit Slow Food Santa Cruz.

INFO: 4:30-7pm. Staff of Life Market, 1266 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $10.

Thursday 1/16

Tannery Talks: Water and Environmental Justice

The Tannery Talks series brings Tannery artists together with artists, activists and other professionals from the Santa Cruz region and beyond for discussions about the pressing issues of our times. This talk in particular focuses on examining issues of water and environmental justice, and is moderated by local artist Wes Modes. This year’s Tannery Talks series will include four conversations on the role of the arts in the environmental justice movement. View the lineup online for additional dates, topics and speakers.

INFO: 7pm. Radius Gallery, 1050 River St., Santa Cruz. 706-1620. Free.

Sunday 1/19

Protecting Manta Rays from Our Seafood System

Manta and devil rays are a group of charismatic and biologically fascinating ocean icons. Unfortunately, they also face enormous threats from wildlife trafficking, plastic pollution, and accidental entanglement in fishing gear. A unique collaboration of scientists, fisheries managers, and industrial tuna fisheries is out to document and understand this accidental manta and devil ray “bycatch,” and to develop conservation solutions to save these threatened ocean giants. Join Melissa Cronin as she discusses her work on these incredible creatures, and explains how consumers can play a role in protecting them.

INFO: 1:30pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz. 459-3800. Free with $9 admission.