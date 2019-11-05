5 Things To Do In Santa Cruz: Nov. 6-12

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening

Green Fix

Holiday Dieting

The best part about the holidays is often the food. Thanksgiving in particular is a time to let your gut loose in a judgement-free zone—unbuttoning pants is mandatory. But during the holidays, many struggle with what to eat and how to stick to their gluten-free, dairy-free or anti-inflammatory diet. Certified Nutrition Consultant Madia Jamgochian will be giving out tips on how to stick to your diet while sharing holiday recipes that fit most dieting categories.

INFO: Noon-1pm. Thursday, Nov. 7. Westside New Leaf Community Markets, 1101 Fair Ave, Santa Cruz. newleaf.com/events. Free.



Art Seen

12×12 Exhibit

A mere 12 inches by 12 inches isn’t big for a canvas, but you’ll be surprised what artists can do with this simple square. Cabrillo’s 12×12 exhibit and fundraiser is back again, featuring work that is no larger or smaller than 12×12. The show is open to any and all California artists, so there is sure to be a wide variety of work from across the state. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite pieces—three will win the popular vote awards.

INFO: Opening reception 4-6pm, Saturday, Nov. 9. Show runs Monday, Nov. 4-Friday, Dec. 6. Cabrillo Art Gallery, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. cabrillo.edu. Free.

Sunday 11/10

Downtown Santa Cruz Fall Wine Walk

There will be 12 Downtown Santa Cruz businesses each hosting a winery in their store, and ticket holders will get a chance to sample their wine offerings. Participants can check in at Soif, where they will receive a glass, a wristband, and a map to lead them to participating locations including Bonny Doon Vineyard, Muns Vineyard, Pelican Ranch and more.

INFO: 2-5pm. Soif, 105 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz. [email protected] $35/$40.

Thursday 11/7 and Monday 11/11

Veterans Day Festival and Flag Ceremony

Join Santa Cruz’s veterans and honor all who served. The Veterans Memorial Hall will host live music, Veteran speakers, food and drink. For those who cannot make it to Monday’s ceremony, the Veteran’s Building will be holding a flag ceremony and bugle corps, including remarks from Board Chair Ryan Coonerty and Mayor Martine Watkins. All veterans and members of the public are invited to attend both events.

INFO: Flag ceremony 12:15-1:15pm; festival 11am-5pm. Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, 842 Front St., Santa Cruz. Free.

Saturday 11/9

River Health Day

Lend a hand in removing invasive plants, planting native species and promoting the well-being of the San Lorenzo River. Gloves, tools and light refreshments provided. Volunteers should dress in comfortable gardening clothes, including long pants, socks and sturdy closed-toe shoes. Bring layers, sun protection and a reusable water bottle. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

INFO: 9:30am. Coastal Watershed Council, 107 Dakota Ave. Suit 4, Santa Cruz. 464-9200, coastal-watershed.org. Free.