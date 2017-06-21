5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week

By

Event highlights for the week of June 21, 2017

Green Fix

Dinosaurs in Big Basin?

Imagine a flourishing Jurassic Park in the gorgeous redwoods we call home—towering T-Rexes, lumbering sauropods, and feisty velociraptors … or, something like that. Could dinosaurs have thrived here? That’s what docent Micki Downs and Maura McNamara will explore with a flat one-mile walk to teach about animal survival through the ages.

Info: Noon, Sunday, June 25. Big Basin Redwoods State Park, 21600 Big Basin Way, Boulder Creek. Free.

Art Seen

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky, the Addams Family! That’s right, get ready for a stage interpretation of America’s favorite slightly less-than-normal family next door. The Addams family offers up a series of hilarious situations and interactions as they navigate their more “normal” neighbors. This Thursday, June 22, the Cabrillo theater takes on the classic TV series, which began in the 1940s as a series of magazine cartoons by Charles Addams.

Info: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 22. Cabrillo Crocker Theater, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. cabrillostage.com. $22.

Saturday 6/24

It’s that time of year again—good weather, good friends, and a great reason to take the family to Pleasure Point for the most anticipated event of the summer. The area will be buzzing this Saturday, June 24, with seven local bands on two stages playing Americana, folk, funk, reggae and more. Kids get their own kids zone with face painting and crafts, while adults can indulge in a beer and wine garden from New Bohemia Brewing Company. The Santa Cruz Boardroom will hold a skateboard contest in addition to more than 90 vendors selling crafts, food, beverages and more. This year’s beneficiary is the Jay Moriarity Foundation, honoring the spirit of legendary waterman Jay Moriarity and supporting local programs that improve the quality of life for the community and environment.

Info: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 41st & 38th Avenues, Santa Cruz. pleasurepointstreetfair.com. Free.

Saturday 6/24

Author Nathan Hill with Michelle Richmond

Samuel Anddresen-Anderson hasn’t seen his mother, Faye, since she abandoned his family when he was just a boy. Now it’s 2011 and she’s made a reappearance, being accused of an absurd crime that takes the news by force in a divided political climate. Is she the radical hippie that the media paints her as or the average girl who married her high school sweetie as Samuel remembers? Nathan Hill’s The Nix has been named Notable Book of 2016 by The New York Times and The Washington Post. Hill will be at the Wellstone Center in conversation with Michelle Richmond on Saturday, June 24.

Info: 2 p.m. Wellstone Center, 858 Amigo Road, Soquel. wellstoneredwoods.org/nathanhillmichellerichmond.

Saturday 6/24

Summer is finally here, and after all those months of the bitter California cold, we can finally enjoy Santa Cruz’s best seasonal offerings—like strolling through the Dinner Market on a balmy Saturday evening with friends, family, and community members. This Saturday, June 24, sample the best in local cuisine with a food market featuring 10 local vendors, including Kelly’s French Bakery, Hanloh, Ate3One Food Truck, Kickin’ Chicken and more. Santa Cruz Mountain Brewery and Beauregard Vineyards will provide libations while the Rhythm Street Rangellers, Doug Hopkins, and the Surfing Magicians will provide the entertainment.

Info: 5:30-9 p.m. Swift Street Courtyard, 402 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. $5 admission benefits Ecology Action.