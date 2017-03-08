5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz This Week

By

Green Fix

‘Tides’ Reading

Venture through the Bay of Fundy, Mont Saint-Michel, Schelt Narrows, the Qiantang River and beyond with author, sailor, surfer, and conservationist Jonathan White. For decades, White has chased the tides of the world, doing extensive research, travel and reflection on the spirit of water’s movement along estuaries and the coast, up tidal rivers and through narrow passages. White will read from his book Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean on Tuesday, March 14 to share his personal accounts alongside astronomical basics of Earth, moon and sun through tides, predictions and more.

Info: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, 1305 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. Free.

Art Seen

‘We Who Work’ Prints and Tapestries

Hung Liu was raised in China during the Industrial Revolution and through her tapestries and mixed-media prints honoring workers—shoemakers, soldiers, farmers—has become one of the most renowned Chinese artists living in the United States. Her famous prints explore what it means to work and have earned her the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern Graphics Council International and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in painting. Hung’s work will be displayed until June 6, alongside tools from community members and photos of local day workers by Edward Ramirez and Natalie Alas of Working For Dignity.

Info: Through June 6 at the Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz, 429-1964. $10/general admission, $8/students, free for MAH members and on First Friday.

Wednesday 3/8

‘The Goddess Project’ Screening

In 2015, only 22 percent of main characters in films and 19 percent of writers, producers, editors and cinematographers were women. Determined to empower the feminine voice, filmmakers Sara Landas and Holli Rae packed their lives into a school bus and collected stories of more than 100 women across the country to piece together what women in the United States face in their day-to-day lives. Their resulting film, The Goddess Project, is being shown to celebrate International Women’s Day. Info: Info: 7:30 p.m. Regal Riverfront 2, 155 South River St., Santa Cruz. gathr.us/screening/19370. $11.

Saturday 3/11

‘Singing Through Prison Walls’ Concert

First-generation Lebanese-American performing artist and educator Naima Shalhoub blends African and Middle Eastern culture with improvisation and rhythm. Shalhoub uses her songs to advocate for freedom, social justice and inspiration for healing—her first album, Borderlands, was recorded in the San Francisco County Jail. “The voice cannot be contained by metal bars,” says Shalhoub. “Music can break the barriers of the injustice and the pain that people go through when they are isolated and confined.” Shalhoub will perform a mix of her own songs and songs of resistance with Tarik Kazaleh on March 11.

Info: 7:30 p.m. Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. naimarcnv.brownpapertickets.com. $15.

Saturday 3/11

YARR Open House & Training

This Saturday, March 11, Your Allied Rapid Response (YARR) will host an open house and two-hour Migra Watch training to teach participants how to document and monitor U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials during raids. Roles include everything from legal support to tech help to direct action and fundraising. This event is led by lawyers from the Immigrant Liberation Movement, is free to the public, and childcare will be provided.

Info: 1-4 p.m. Peace United Church, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. [email protected] Free.