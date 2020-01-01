By

Santa Cruz Art League’s Ageless Art aims to serve seniors in long-term residential care facilities through quality art education groups led by local volunteer artists and craftspeople. Though art, local seniors and residents of care facilities often experience an awakening of spirit, pride, and self-worth. The senior resident’s art is on show in the Santa Cruz Art League lobby for all to see and share.

INFO: Santa Cruz Art League, 526 Broadway, Santa Cruz. Free.

Green Fix

First Day Hikes

We hear the best cure for a hangover is a hike. What, you haven’t heard that? Try it, you’ll thank us later. Kick off the new year right by enjoying the best of the Santa Cruz outdoors. On New Year’s Day, state parks and beaches across the county are hosting special first day, docent-led hikes and explorations. From Henry Cowell to Nisene Marks and Seacliff State Beach, there are a bunch of options to choose from. Check online for a full list of events, hikes and information.

INFO: Wednesday, Jan. 1. Times and locations vary. parks.ca.gov. Free/$10 parking.

Friday 1/3

6th Annual ‘Light Up the Night’

Too many bike riders are not lit enough. No, not that kind of lit! Lit like illuminated. Bike Santa Cruz County wants to light you up by giving out free bike lights to the first people that show up to their Light Up the Night event, so get there early. No worries if the bike lights run out; there are still a number of activities happening, including bike decorating, making reflective spoke cards, custom helmet stenciling, and a raffle with visibility-related prizes. The event will conclude with the most well-lit bike parade Santa Cruz has ever seen.

INFO: 6:30pm. Friday, Jan. 3. Tannery Arts Center, 1010-1070 River St., Santa Cruz. Free.

Saturday 1/4

Fruit Tree Talk

Matthew Sutton of Orchard Keepers and Orin Martin of UCSC Farm and Garden will be here to help with your backyard fruit tree garden. They’ll offer their tried-and-true methods for pruning at planting time, soil prep and successful planting, plus selecting the best varieties for the Santa Cruz area.

INFO: 10am. San Lorenzo Garden Center, 235 River St., Santa Cruz. 423-0223. Free.

Saturday 1/4

‘Saturdays in the Soil’

Help the Museum of Natural History keep its Garden Learning Center thriving. The group has. worked hard to transform the surrounding grounds from a creekside jungle of invasive ivy, blackberry and mattress-wire vine into a pollinator and California native plant haven—and there is always more work to be done. The museum’s Garden Learning Center functions as a model of sustainable gardening practices, designed to reduce resource-use, increase ecological diversity, and keep harmful chemicals out of our watershed. They are always accepting volunteers for their garden days, the first and third Saturday of each month. Volunteers will help with landscaping, occasional watering, weeding, and replanting. All ages are welcome; children under 14 require adult supervision.

INFO: 10am-noon. Santa Cruz Natural History Museum, 1305 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. [email protected] Free.