5 Things To Do In Santa Cruz: Sept. 4-10

International Ocean Film Tour

The ultimate film event for all who love the sea, the International Ocean Film Tour brings the beauty and fascination of the oceans to the big screen. The program consists of five films from oceans around the globe.

INFO: 7 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 423-8209, riotheatre.com. $18.

Art Seen

Chetan Tierra

Local, nationally acclaimed artist Chetan Tierra is a Yamaha Artist, pianist and composer who has delighted audiences across the globe in recital, as soloist with orchestra, and on radio and TV. Chetan began playing the piano immediately after birth, and later his father would tie him to his lap, point to the piano keys, and Chetan would play. He has since performed on some of the world’s most renowned concert stages and made appearances in the most rigorous and prestigious international piano competitions ,such as Queen Elisabeth, Van Cliburn, Jose Iturbi, Hilton Head, New Orleans, Unisa, and Seoul.

INFO: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Peace United Church, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. distinguishedartists.org. Donation.

Saturday 9/7 and Sunday 9/8

San Francisco Mime Troupe Anniversary Show

It’s no small feat to manage to live in the Bay Area for even a few years, let alone 60. This year, the San Francisco Mime Troupe is celebrating its 60th anniversary of free political theater in Bay Area and Northern California parks. The troupe will visit Santa Cruz with its latest swashbuckling musical, Treasure Island. The mythical island in the San Francisco Bay is under siege—by developers! Developers … they scour the map looking for cities with fat purses, ready to be plundered, and Treasure Island may be next.

INFO: 3 p.m. San Lorenzo Park, 34 Dakota Ave., Santa Cruz. sfmt.org. Free.

Friday 9/6

Lille æske Grand Re-Opening

Lille æske 2.0 (as the owners have been calling it) is getting ready to reopen the doors, and will be kicking off the fall season with a First Friday group show and grand opening party. Titled Transitions, they will be showcasing works by more than 20 local artists that inspire or interpret the fitting theme: change, evolution and becoming something else. The ladies of Sugar by the Pound will be filling the space with music, and small bites and refreshments will be available for purchase.

INFO: 6-9 p.m. 13160 Hwy. 9, Boulder Creek. lilleaeske.com. Free.

Saturday 9/7

7th Annual Mole and Mariachi Festival

Santa Cruz’s Mole and Mariachi Festival is one of the summer’s iconic events. A benefit for nonprofit Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks in support of Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, proceeds from the festival fund educational programs, visitor services and restoration at the Mission. Talk about eatin’ good for the cause.

INFO: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, 144 School St., Santa Cruz. Free entry/$10 for six tasting tickets.

Sunday 9/8

Farmworker Reality Tour

This tour will give participants a rare inside view of the lives of the farmworkers who grow our fruits, vegetables and nuts. Led by Felton’s Center for Farmworker Families and Watsonville climate action nonprofit Regeneración, the tour will begin on a lovely agroecological farm off San Andreas Road in Watsonville, where the group will hear the story of a family’s border crossing and observe skills involved in picking strawberries. Next, we’ll tour the state-run Buena Vista Migrant Camp, then end with a visit to the home of a single farmworker mom and share a delicious Mexican meal.

INFO: 3-7 p.m. in Watsonville; address provided upon registration. 216-8772, farmworkerfamily.org/events. $20-30 donation.