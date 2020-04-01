Things To Do (Virtually) in Santa Cruz: April 1-7

By

Because in-person events across Santa Cruz County have been cancelled or postponed following the shelter-in-place order, Good Times is compiling a weekly list of virtual events hosted by local artisans, artists, fitness instructors and businesses. To submit your virtual event, send an email to [email protected].

ARTS

SANTA CRUZ MAKER’S MARKET As events in Santa Cruz face cancelation into May, the SC Makers Market has rallied to create an online marketplace as an alternative sales outlet for local artists. On March 22, The Santa Cruz Virtual Makers Marketplace opened as the online fill-in for the monthly outdoor event, the Santa Cruz Downtown Makers Market. The website scmmakersmarket.com will serve as an online gathering place for local artists and crafters. Shoppers can expect an easy to browse gallery of artists, each with their website, Etsy store or other online shop linked to their image.



YARN SHOP CURBSIDE SERVICE For the knitters, crocheters and crafters around town, this is the prime time for getting a head start on those holiday scarves. The Yarn Shop is offering curbside service Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am-2pm for any and all yarn and fiber needs. Call the shop to place an order; they will help pick out yarns, too.



DNA’S COMEDY LAB VIRTUAL COMEDY Who says comedy has to be in person to be funny? We can still laugh over the internet. DNA’s Comedy Lab is hosting live standup (sit down?) in online Zoom meetings, plus their open mic and Sloth Storytelling Show, all online. Visit dnascomedylab.com for more information.



THE VALUE OF GRISAILLE UNDERPAINTING The Santa Cruz Art League is hosting three upcoming online art workshops with local artist/illustrator Hajra Meeks. Those interested can sign-up through the Santa Cruz Art League website at scal.org/classes/the-value-of-grisaille-underpainting. Noon-3 pm. Saturday, April 4.

CLASSES

BARRETINI ONLINE CLASSES Visit barretini.com to get access to Barretini, Barritini Shaken, barre fundamentals, yoga and more.



TOADAL FITNESS ONLINE CLASSES Toadal Fitness is streaming live classes and workouts that don’t require much, if any, workout equipment. You must be a member, so visit toadalfitness.com to sign up. Members can get access to classes at toadalfitness.com/online-classes.

HEALTH

INSIGHT SANTA CRUZ MEDITATION COMMUNITY Insight has launched virtual meditation video meetings for those looking to get more centered in this difficult time. They have several meetings per day. Visit insightsantacruz.org for more information.

GROUPS

SANTA CRUZ DEMOCRATS MEETING ONLINE Wednesday, March 25 via Zoom: zoom.us/j/927519866 (Meeting ID: 927-519-866). Visit their website for future Zoom meetings at cruzdemocrats.org. 7pm.



SANTA CRUZ TECH GOES VIRTUAL Santa Cruz Works New Tech and Startup Monterey Bay Tech MeetUp are excited to announce our first totally virtual event: a full hour of exciting presentations, interactions, and it is free! Event via Zoom. Visit eventbrite.com/e/santa-cruz-new-tech-goes-virtual-tickets-100314559548 for more information. 7pm.

OUTDOOR

LIVE FEED FROM THE AQUARIUM It’s not recommended to go outside a lot at this time, but that doesn’t mean the outside can’t come to you. The Monterey Bay Aquarium has its live feeds up and running, from the jellies to the aviary. Log on to montereybayaquarium.org for more information.

Virtual Yoga Classes

Nourish, Luma Yoga, Watsonville Yoga, Dance and Healing Arts, Yoga Within, Hot Elevation Studios and more have adapted to these trying times and are now offering online classes for those who don’t have home gyms or Pelotons (sorry for making fun of you all for so long; who is laughing now, right?). Classes vary in length and type. See below for more details.