What is one thing that humankind should have learned by now?

Local Talk for the Week of June 20, 2018

Eileen Halvey's Headshot

That war solves nothing.
Eileen Halvey
Aptos
Special Education Teacher
Chad Washick's Headshot

To lift each other up, help each other out and pool our resources to make the world better.

 
Chad Washick
Santa Cruz
Astrologer
Sheilah Renaud's Headshot

That meat and alcohol are highly acidic for the body, and they create disease. We have been damaging our organs for centuries.
Sheilah Renaud
Ben Lomond
Artist
Matthew Harmon's Headshot

That loving one another serves us better than hating one another.
Matthew Harmon
Santa Cruz
Musical Explorer
Stephen Hammond's Headshot

Love thy neighbor.
Stephen Hammond
Aptos
Social Justice Teacher
