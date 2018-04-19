localtalk1816
Is polarization real or a state of mind?

Local Talk for the week of April 18, 2018.
Brandon Bailey's Headshot

The more you make it your state of mind, the more it becomes a reality. People are always going to have differing opinions.
Brandon Bailey
Santa Cruz
Bike Messenger/Business Owner
Jacob Davis's Headshot

Your state of mind is influenced by reality, so I think it’s a bit of both.
Jacob Davis
Santa Cruz
QA Engineer
Cliff Hacker's Headshot

Polarization is real. Yin and yang.
Cliff Hacker
Bonny Doon
Contractor
Kitty Lions's Headshot

It’s certainly a state of mind. I think that if we don’t feel connected to each other, it’s from an ancient wound we haven’t healed. It really doesn’t matter what the subject is.
Kitty Lions
Santa Cruz
Badass Skier/Artist/Mountain Biker/Surfer Girl
Jamie Nickerson's Headshot

We get separated over issues, but the reality of the situation is that we are all one people. 
Jamie Nickerson
Santa Cruz
Mom
