What advice would you give to someone with authoritarian tendencies?

Local Talk for the week of January 31, 2018.

Check yourself before you wreck yourself.
Lauren Baker
Teacher
Santa Cruz
Calm down and look at it in a different light.
Rick Younger
Watsonville
Construction Management
Learn how to lead with compassion.
Jenny Oleary
Santa Cruz
Singer
Go pick up some edibles from the local dispensary and just chill.
Vicky Trujillo
Santa Cruz
Caregiver
Your opinion doesn’t matter and you are not my boss.
Taloola Escaneena
Santa Cruz
Small Craft Crafter
