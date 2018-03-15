localtalk1811
Where is humanity’s path headed?

Local Talk for the week of March 14, 2018.
Self-expression and freedom.
Jenny Neal
Sacramento
Yoga Teacher
I hope we’re moving toward a more spiritual connectedness, as opposed to a technological interconnectedness.

Bob Mignante
Santa Cruz
True Art Tattoo
I think there is a lot of awakening happening, so I have a lot of hope for that, but I do think there is a lot more work we need to do.
Rose Weigner
Santa Cruz
Photographer/Stay at Home Mom
It depends a lot on the choices we make going forward, whether we move toward our own destruction or the evolution of humanity.
Travis DeYoung
Santa Cruz
Veteran Advocate
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

