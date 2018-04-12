localtalk1815
Does radiation from cell phones concern you?

Local Talk for the week of April 11, 2018
No, because I don’t use a cell phone, I have a flip phone. I don’t know where the closest tower is—and I don’t do Wi-Fi.
Chris Maddox
Santa Cruz
Retired
I think it’s dangerous. Hands free all the way, baby!
Deedee Cioffi
Santa Cruz
X-Ray Tech
I never put the phone to my ear, because it gets hot, it makes you sweaty, and I don’t like it.
Kim Long
Santa Cruz
Pricing Coordinator
I think there is no real study out now that proves any harm done by cell phone radiation. I think it’s all for conspiracy people.
Marcus Ziegler
Santa Cruz
Scientist
I think that electromagnetic radiation acts at a smaller range, so in order for it to do anything, you have to be really close to it. If you’re sitting in a room with 10 people with cell phones, there is no issue.
Alex Bogert
Santa Cruz
Researcher
