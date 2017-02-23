localtalk1708
What do you think of the dating scene in Santa Cruz?

Local Talk for the week of February 22, 2017
Jonathan Stern's Headshot

It’s great! If you are willing to put it out there, people are willing to accept you.
Jonathan Stern
Santa Cruz
Farmer
Roxann Burdick's Headshot

It’s an absolute mess. With Tinder and online dating, I feel like all men are very distracted. I am old-school, and I think chivalry should not be dead.

Roxann Burdick
Santa Cruz
Cosmetologist/Salon Owner
Jason Burdick's Headshot

You’ve got to be a gentleman. The guys today are expecting too much, they’re entitled.
Jason Burdick
Santa Cruz
Business Owner
Michelle Wilczynski's Headshot

I made a system. One tap means ‘he’s all yours.’ Double-tap means ‘leave him alone.’ Triple-tap means ‘I’m spun out on that guy. Don’t touch him!’
Michelle Wilczynski
Santa Cruz
RN
Kicksaw's Headshot

Drier than the Sahara desert.
Kicksaw
Santa Cruz
Research Assistant
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

