localtalk1819
Local Talk

What three things in your life could you not do without?

Local Talk for the week of May 9, 2018.
By
Posted on
Mark Lipson's Headshot

Grateful Dead music, dry-farmed tomatoes and the ocean.
Mark Lipson
Davenport
Policy Wonk
Christina Musumeci's Headshot

Yoga, daily green smoothies and my beagle Bodi.
Christina Musumeci
Santa Cruz
Musician
Peter Leeming's Headshot

My dog, my boat and Santa Cruz.

Peter Leeming
Santa Cruz
Attorney
Sarah Hughes's Headshot

Self-autonomy, dark chocolate and my dog.
Sarah Hughes
Santa Cruz
Student/Cashier
Trey Donovan's Headshot

Mind, body and spirit.
Trey Donovan
Santa Cruz
Web Maestro
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top