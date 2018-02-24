localtalk1808
Local Talk

What makes you nostalgic?

Local Talk for the week of February 21, 2018
Jason Cichon's Headshot

Eighties Night at the Blue Lagoon. It reminds me of being a kid growing up listening to Michael Jackson.
Jason Cichon
Bar Manager
Santa Cruz
David Bednar's Headshot

When I go to my hometown in New Jersey and hang out with my childhood friends.
David Bednar
Doctor
Santa Cruz
Andrea Pisani's Headshot

Dancing in the sunshine at music festivals with my friends.
Andrea Pisani
Singer/Yoga Instructor
Santa Cruz
MacKenzie Knabe's Headshot

The cold breeze from Tahoe in the wintertime.

MacKenzie Knabe
Screenprinter
Santa Cruz
Sarah Hamilton's Headshot

Music. It takes me back to all kinds of places I’ve been and things I’ve done.
Sarah Hamilton
Doula
East Bay
