What’s your motto?

Local Talk for the week of February 14, 2018.

Garrett Kautz's Headshot

Be yourself and be kind, do good work.
Garrett Kautz
Santa Cruz
Self-Employed
Robert Foster's Headshot

Love each other. Love is strength.
Robert Foster
Santa Cruz
Chef
Mike Davidson's Headshot

Be the best person you can be.
Mike Davidson
Santa Cruz
Renaissance Man
Holly Korzeniewski's Headshot

The roads are for journeys, not destinations.

Holly Korzeniewski
Santa Cruz
Business Owner
Chelsea Osterhout's Headshot

Oh, just let it go.
Chelsea Osterhout
Santa Cruz
Bartender
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

