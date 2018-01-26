localtalk1804
What do you think about the homeless camp in San Lorenzo Park?

Local Talk for the week of January 25, 2018.

Joe Forst's Headshot

The campgrounds are definitely needed in this community, and I think we should have more. There’s still land available.
Joe Forst
Felton/Boise
Retired Drug and Alcohol Counselor
Elizabeth Taylor's Headshot

I think visually it looks bad, and I also want the homeless to have a place to go, and resources to help those who need it.

Elizabeth Taylor
Santa Cruz
Mother
Ian Thornburgh's Headshot

They obviously need a place to go, but I’m concerned with the proposed move to the Harvey West area, because there are residents in that area.
Ian Thornburgh
Santa Cruz
Audio Engineer
Stephanie Howe's Headshot

The homeless population is out there for the Santa Cruz community to see. We need to do something about affordable housing in Santa Cruz.
Stephanie Howe
Santa Cruz
Nurses Aid
Lindsley Britton's Headshot

When society won’t make space for somebody, they will carve out their own niche.
Lindsley Britton
Santa Cruz
Archeologist
