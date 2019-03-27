istanbul escorts

best of Santa Cruz County Mountain Feed
Cover Stories

Best of Santa Cruz County 2019: Shopping & Services

The best clothing stores, auto shops, tattoo parlors and more

 Mountain Feed & Farm Supply was voted best feed store.
By
Posted on

Best Custom Framing

Lenz Arts

  1.     Lenz Arts is a family-owned business that has served Santa Cruz for over 50 years. It is the oldest custom frame shop on the Central Coast.Lenz framing best of santa cruz
  2.     They offer an educator discount.
  3.     The staff are friendly and knowledgeable art lovers.
  4.     Lenz Arts also sells art supplies and offers workshops.
  5.     Getting pictures professionally framed is an important stage of adulting.

 

Best Feed Store

Mountain Feed & Farm Supply

  1.     Want to help the dwindling bee population? Come here to get started on your bee-keeping hobby. mountain feed best of santa cruz
  2.     Find anything you need for plants and animals, including an on-site vet.
  3.     Interested in water-conserving gardening? They’ve got you covered.
  4.     Learn to feed yourself with their kitchen supplies, herbs, plants, canning, and fermenting supplies.
  5.     Find funky yard art while you’re shopping for heirloom seeds.

 

Best Furniture

SC41 Furniture

  1.     Buying the right piece of furniture can be stressful, but not if you’re selecting a new piece from the Ekornes’ Stressless line, made to order in Norway. sc41 best of santa cruz
  2.     They focus on selling quality, eco-friendly furniture that lasts a lifetime.
  3.     If you are design-challenged, you can hire Lori to help you with your space.
  4.     They offer mattress systems, including their Oxygen Pillow and sleep wedges, all designed to deliver deep, restorative sleep.
  5.     Many of their home décor items are made by local artists.

 

Best Home Decorating

Botanic and Luxe

  1.     Shop owners and best friends Leilani Kanter and Ariel Carlson grew up in Kaua’i together. They bring the Aloha spirit to every aspect of the store. botanic and luxe best of santa cruz
  2.     If you purchase a plant here, they are very serious about helping you understand what it takes to keep it alive, even if that means helping you find the perfect air plant.
  3.     Botanic and Luxe is the perfect gift destination. Just don’t expect to leave without also buying something for yourself.
  4.     They will wrap your gift so that it looks like you spent hours getting it just right.     
  5.     In addition to home goods, they also offer natural beauty products, including hard-to-find OLO perfumes.

 

 

Adult Store

Pure Pleasure Shop

111 Cooper St., Santa Cruz, 466-9870, purepleasureshop.com

RUNNERS-UP Camouflage, Frenchy’s

 

Alternative Health Services

Santa Cruz CORE Fitness

317 Potrero St. C, Santa Cruz, 425-9500, santacruzcore.com

RUNNERS-UP Santa Cruz Integrative Medicine, Thrive Natural Medicine

 

Antiques

Center Street Antiques

3010 Center St., Soquel, 477-9211, centerstreetantiques.com

RUNNERS-UP Attilia’s Antiques, Downtown Santa Cruz Antique Fair

 

Arts and Crafts

Palace Art & Office Supply

1407 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 427-1550;
1501 41st Ave., Capitola, 464-2700, gopalace.com

RUNNERS-UP Beverly’s Fabric & Crafts, Lenz Arts

 

Auto Dealer

Toyota of Santa Cruz

4200 Auto Plaza Drive, Capitola, 465-8600, santacruztoyota.com

RUNNERS-UP Ocean Honda, Subaru of Santa Cruz

 

Auto Repair

Specialized Auto

2415 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, 462-3458, specializedautos.com

RUNNERS-UP Lloyd’s Tire & Auto Care, Rusty’s Repair

 

Bank (Local)

Santa Cruz County Bank

7775 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 662-6000;
819 Bay Ave., Capitola, 464-5300;
75 River St., Santa Cruz, 457-5000;
4604 Scotts Valley Drive # 10, Scotts Valley, 461-5000;
595 Auto Center Dr, Watsonville, 761-7600, sccountybank.com

RUNNER-UP Lighthouse Bank

 

Bank (Credit Union)

Bay Federal Credit Union

3333 Clares St., Capitola;
105A Post Office Drive, Aptos;
2028 Freedom Blvd., Freedom;
420 River St., Santa Cruz;
255 Mount Hermon Rd., Scotts Valley;
1481 Main St., Watsonville; 479-6000, bayfed.com

RUNNER-UP Santa Cruz Community Credit Union

 

Barbershop

Montgomery’s Barber Shop

1047 Water St., Santa Cruz, 713-5038

RUNNERS-UP Live Oak Barber Shop, Waves & Fades

 

Bed & Breakfast

Inn at Depot Hill

250 Monterey Ave., Capitola, 462-3376, innatdepothill.com

RUNNERS-UP Babbling Brook Inn, Monarch Cove Inn

 

Beauty Supply

Westside Beauty Supply

3555 Clares St., Capitola;
550-B River St., Santa Cruz, westsidebeautysupply.com

RUNNER-UP Cosmoprof

 

Boat Tour

Chardonnay Sailing Charters

790 Mariner Park Way Dock FF, Santa Cruz, 423-1213, chardonnay.com

RUNNERS-UP O’Neill Yacht Charters, Stagnaro Charter Boats

 

Bookshop (new)

Bookshop Santa Cruz

1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Kelly’s Books, The Literary Guillotine

 

Bookshop (used)

Bookshop Santa Cruz

1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Grey Bears, The Literary Guillotine  

 

Butcher

Shopper’s Corner

622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-1398, shopperscorner.com

RUNNERS-UP El Salchichero, Staff Of Life

 

Car Wash

Whalers Car Wash

2001 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-0676, whalerscarwash.com

RUNNERS-UP Cruz Car Wash, Master Car Wash

 

Carpet Cleaning

Connoisseur

2888 Estates Drive, Aptos, 476-9721, santacruzclean.com

RUNNER-UP Peachy Kleen, Quality Carpet Care

 

Children’s Day Care

Simcha Preschool

3055 Porter Gulch Rd., Aptos, 479-3449, simchapreschool.org

RUNNERS-UP Discovery Preschool, Happy Days Children’s Learning Center

 

Computer Repair

Blue Screen

16 Casa Way, Scotts Valley, 476-1353

RUNNERS-UP Click Away, Pleasure Point Computers

 

Consignment Clothing

The Closet Shopper

1203 41st Ave., Capitola, 476-1565, theclosetshoppersantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Encore, Jet Set Bohemian

 

Coworking Space

NextSpace

101 Cooper St., Santa Cruz, 420-0710, nextspace.us

RUNNERS-UP Cruzioworks, The Satellite

 

Custom Framing

Lenz Arts

142 River St., Santa Cruz, 423-1935, lenzarts.com

RUNNERS-UP Frame Circus, York Framing Gallery

 

Dry Cleaners

Classic Vapor

285 Water St., Santa Cruz, 423-4646;
809 Bay Ave., Capitola, 479-0650, classicvaporcleaners.com

RUNNERS-UP Almar Cleaners, Master Cleaners

 

DVD Rental

Capitola Video

715 Capitola Ave. #B, Capitola, 479-4522

RUNNER-UP DVD To Go

 

Eyewear

EyeQ

1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,

466-3937, eyeqsantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Plaza Lane Optometry, Spex

 

Fabric

Harts Fabric

1620 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-5434, hartsfabric.com

RUNNERS-UP Beverly’s Fabric & Crafts, Modern Handmade

 

Feed Store

Mountain Feed & Farm Supply

9550 Hwy. 9, Ben Lomond, 336-8876, mountainfeed.com

RUNNERS-UP General Feed & Seed, Westside Farm & Feed

 

Financial Planner

Christine McBroom / Lanai Financial Solutions

1066 41st Ave. a101, Capitola, 476-7300, lanaifinancialsolutions.com

RUNNERS-UP Cheryl Rebottaro, Jacob Young

 

Flooring

Bay Area Floors

2617 41st Ave., Soquel, 662-3000, bay-area-floors.com

RUNNERS-UP Samaya’s Eco-Flooring, San Lorenzo Floors

 

Flower Shop

The Flower Shack

614 S Branciforte Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-3877

RUNNERS-UP Ace’s Flowers, Susi’s Flowers

 

Free Wifi

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Multiple locations, santacruzpl.org

RUNNERS-UP Cruzio, Verve Coffee Roasters

 

Furniture

SC41 Furniture

2647 41st Ave., Soquel, 464-2228, sc41.com

RUNNERS-UP Couch Potato, Sweet’s Wood Furniture

 

Garden Supply

San Lorenzo Garden Center

235 River St., Santa Cruz, 423-0223, sanlorenzolumber.com/garden-center

RUNNERS-UP The Garden Company, Dig Gardens

 

Gift Shop

Zinnia’s Gift Boutique

Graham Plaza, 219 Mount Hermon Rd., Scotts Valley, 430-9466, zinniasgiftboutique.com

RUNNERS-UP Botanic & Luxe, Dig Gardens

 

Green Business

Greenspace

719 Swift St., Santa Cruz, 423-7200, greenspacecompany.com

RUNNERS-UP Eco Goods, Staff Of Life   

 

Grocery Store (local)

Shopper’s Corner

622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-1398, shopperscorner.com

RUNNERS-UP New Leaf Community Markets, Staff of Life

 

Grocery Store (natural)

Staff of Life

1266 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8632, staffoflifemarket.com

RUNNERS-UP New Leaf Community Markets, Wild Roots Market

 

Hair Salon

Lavish Salon & Spa

602 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 457-1544, facebook.com/LavishSalon

RUNNERS-UP Kepare, L’Atelier

 

Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

1214 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 457-2222;
72 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos, 662-0222;
849 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 426-7650

RUNNERS-UP San Lorenzo Lumber, Scarborough Lumber  

 

Headshop

Pipeline  

818 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 425-7473, instagram.com/pipelinesantacruz

RUNNERS-UP KindPeoples, Graffix

 

Home Decorating

Botanic & Luxe

701 Front St., Santa Cruz, 515-7710, botanicandluxe.com

RUNNERS-UP Stripe, Warmth Company

 

Hotel

Dream Inn  

175 W Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, 426-4330, dreaminnsantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Hotel Paradox, Chaminade Resort & Spa

 

House Cleaner

Mario’s House Cleaning

331-5771

RUNNERS-UP Christi’s Green Cleaning, Sunrise

 

House Painter

T Paul Sek Eco-Friendly Painting

721 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 588-4080, greenpaintingcontractor.com

RUNNERS-UP Andson Painting, Spectrum

 

Hydroponic Supplier

The Grow Biz

2450 17th Ave. #100, Santa Cruz, 475-9900, thegrowbiz.com

 

Internet Service Provider

Cruzio  

877 Cedar St. #150, Santa Cruz, 459-6301, cruzio.com

RUNNER-UP Viasat Satellite

 

Jewelry

Dell Williams

1320 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-4100, dellwilliams.com

RUNNERS-UP Amory Body Arts, Artisans Gallery

 

Kids’ Clothing

Jelli Beanz

2555 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, 462-6700, jellibeanzonline.com

RUNNERS-UP Eco Goods, Hopscotch

 

Kitchen Store

Toque Blanche

1527 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 426-1351, mytoque.com

RUNNER-UP Outside-In

 

Landscaper

Terra Nova Ecological Landscaping

815 Almar St. Suite D, Santa Cruz, 425-3514, terranovalandscaping.com

RUNNERS-UP Dreamscape Creative Landscape Solutions, K&D Landscaping

 

Laser Hair Removal

Laser Hair and Skin Solutions

783 Rio Del Mar Blvd. #71b, Aptos, 689-9830

RUNNERS-UP Monterey Bay Laser Aesthetics, UltraDerm

 

Laundromat

Sudz Laundrette

7887 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 688-7839, sudzlaundrette.com

RUNNERS-UP Bubbles, Spin Cycle

 

Lawyer

Michael Tunink

820 Bay Ave. #120, Capitola, 477-2001

RUNNERS-UP Ben Rice, Dina Hoffman

 

Life Coach

Jaimi Jansen

jaimijansen.com

RUNNERS-UP Andy Guy, Karin Leonard

 

Lighting

Riverside Lighting & Electric

300 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-7411, riversidelightingandelectric.com

RUNNERS-UP Illuminée, Om Gallery

 

Lingerie

Camouflage  

1329 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-7613, shopcamouflage.com

RUNNERS-UP Amoureuse, Yvonne’s Capitola  

 

Mani/Pedi

Tracy’s Nails

1440 41st Ave., Capitola, 462-2292, tracysnailspa.com

RUNNERS-UP New Escape Nails, Opal Spa & Boutique

 

Massage School

Cypress Health Institute School of Massage

1119 Pacific Ave. Ste. 300, Santa Cruz, 476-2115, cypresshealthinstitute.com

RUNNER-UP Five Branches University

 

Men’s Clothing

Stripe Men  

117 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz, 431-6182, stripedesigngroup.com

RUNNERS-UP Berdels, Eco Goods

 

Men’s Shoes

Sockshop & Shoe Company

1515 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 429-6101, sockshopandshoeco.com

RUNNERS-UP Bunny’s Shoes, Old School Shoes

 

Music Instruction

Music Together/Musical Me

musicalme.com

RUNNERS-UP Cabrillo College, Thomas Pedersen Music Lessons

 

Musical Instruments

Sylvan Music

1521 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 427-1917, sylvanmusic.com

RUNNERS-UP Jansen Music, The Starving Musician

 

Pet Grooming

Bed & Biscuits/Groomingdales

2625 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz, 475-1580, bedandbiscuits.com

RUNNERS-UP The Whole Kitten Capoodle, Earthwise

 

Pet Sitting

Bed & Biscuits/Groomingdales

2625 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz, 475-1580, bedandbiscuits.com

RUNNERS-UP Who’s Your Walkie, Woofpack 831

 

Pet Store

Pet Pals

3660 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 464-8775, epetpals.com

RUNNERS-UP Aptos Feed & Pet Supply, Westside Farm & Feed

 

Pharmacy

Frank’s Pharmacy   

7548 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 685-1100, franksrx.com

RUNNERS-UP Horsnyder, Westside Pharmacy

 

Photo Developing

Bay Photo Lab

715 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 425-1100;
2959 Park Ave., Soquel, 475-6090;
900 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, 475-6686, bayphoto.com

 

Piercing Studio

Amory Body Arts

1720 Brommer St., Santa Cruz, 600-7801, amorybodyarts.com

RUNNERS-UP Mission Street Tattoo & Piercing, Staircase Tattoo

 

Plumbing Company

Bellows Plumbing, Heating & Air  

2652 Research Park Drive, Soquel, 244-6718, bellowsservice.com

RUNNERS-UP Expert Plumbing, Duncan Plumbing

 

Portrait Photographer

Devi Pride  

1060 River St. Studio #103, Santa Cruz, 600-6055, devipridephotography.com

RUNNERS-UP Alexandra Rice, Annie Rowland

 

Produce

Farmers Markets

RUNNERS-UP New Leaf Community Markets, Staff of Life

 

Pre-Owned Auto Dealer

Auto One

1236 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz;
1215 Water St., Santa Cruz, 427-2700, santacruzautoone.com

RUNNERS-UP Argus, Ocean Honda

 

Real Estate Agency

Live Love Santa Cruz

200-6338, livelovesantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Coldwell Banker, The Madani Team/Keller Williams

 

Real Estate Agent

Bri Chmel

200-6338, livelovesantacruz.com

RUNNERS-UP Jayson Madani, Lauren Spencer

 

Record / CD Store

Streetlight Records  

939 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-9200, streetlightrecords.com

RUNNERS-UP  MetaVinyl

 

Roofers

Knox Roofing   

46 El Pueblo Rd., Scotts Valley, 461-0634, knoxroofing.com

RUNNERS-UP Daddario Roofing, Turk The Roofer

 

Senior Home Care

ComForCare

100 Doyle St. #F, Santa Cruz, 427-1553, comforcare.com/california/santa-cruz-county

RUNNERS-UP Care From The Heart, Lifespan

 

Senior Residential Community

Dominican Oaks

3400 Paul Sweet Rd., Santa Cruz, 462-6257, dominicanoaks.com

RUNNERS-UP La Posada, Sunshine Villa

 

Sign Shop

Stokes Signs

303 Potrero St., Santa Cruz, 426-1570, stokessigns.com

RUNNERS-UP Santa Cruz Signs, Signs Up

 

Solar Company

Allterra Solar

207 McPherson St., Santa Cruz, 425-2608, allterrasolar.com

RUNNERS-UP Sandbar Solar & Electric, Solar Technologies  

 

Tanning

Glimmer & Glow

153 S. Morrissey Blvd., Santa Cruz, 469-4569;
266-L Mt. Hermon Rd., Scotts Valley, 471-8201, glimmerandglow.com

RUNNERS-UP Paradise Tanning Co., Tan

 

Tattoo Studio

Heavy Water Tattoo

22606 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, 854-7849, heavywatertattoo.com

RUNNERS-UP Good Omen Tattoo, True North Tattoo  

 

Thrift Store

Goodwill Central Coast

Multiple locations, ccgoodwill.org

RUNNERS-UP Abbot’s Thrift, Grey Bears

 

Tires

Lloyd’s Tires

303 River St., Santa Cruz, 219-4122;
311 Capitola Rd. Ext., Santa Cruz, 346-1897;
5310 Scotts Valley Dr., Unit C, Scotts Valley, 777-5711, lloydstire.com

RUNNER-UP Aptos Tire, Pasillas

 

Toy Store (kids)

Childish   

1127 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 454-8208, childishsantacruz.com

RUNNER-UP Jelli Beanz, Wonderland Toys

 

Veterinarian

Adobe Animal Hospital

1600 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, 462-5293, adobevets.com

RUNNERS-UP Capitola Veterinary Hospital, Scotts Valley Vet

 

Video Game Shop

Level Up

113 Locust St., Santa Cruz, 295-6329

RUNNERS-UP Mythic Games, Streetlight Records

 

Vintage Clothing

Moon Zooom  

813 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8500

RUNNERS-UP All Shook Up, Tomboy

 

Waxing

European Wax Center

1955 41st Ave., Capitola, 477-9331, waxcenter.com

RUNNERS-UP La Raux, Santa Cruz Thread

 

Women’s Clothing

Pacific Trading Company

1224 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-3349;
504 Bay Ave., Capitola, 476-6109, facebook.com/Pacific-Trading-Co-65027935549

RUNNERS-UP Stripe, Tipsy Gypsy

 

Women’s Shoes

Sock Shop & Shoe Company

1515 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 429-6101, sockshopandshoeco.com

RUNNERS-UP Bunny’s Shoes, Shoe Fetish

 

 

PHOTOS BY KEANA PARKER

Contributor at Good Times |

Andrea is a freelance reporter with an ear for social and environmental justice stories. She has also spent over 15 years teaching students in both college and high school classrooms to become critical consumers of information and effective writers. She now lives in Seattle where she is learning all things Pacific Northwest.

