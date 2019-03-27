Best of Santa Cruz County 2019: Shopping & Services

Best Custom Framing
Lenz Arts
- Lenz Arts is a family-owned business that has served Santa Cruz for over 50 years. It is the oldest custom frame shop on the Central Coast.
- They offer an educator discount.
- The staff are friendly and knowledgeable art lovers.
- Lenz Arts also sells art supplies and offers workshops.
- Getting pictures professionally framed is an important stage of adulting.
Best Feed Store
Mountain Feed & Farm Supply
- Want to help the dwindling bee population? Come here to get started on your bee-keeping hobby.
- Find anything you need for plants and animals, including an on-site vet.
- Interested in water-conserving gardening? They’ve got you covered.
- Learn to feed yourself with their kitchen supplies, herbs, plants, canning, and fermenting supplies.
- Find funky yard art while you’re shopping for heirloom seeds.
Best Furniture
SC41 Furniture
- Buying the right piece of furniture can be stressful, but not if you’re selecting a new piece from the Ekornes’ Stressless line, made to order in Norway.
- They focus on selling quality, eco-friendly furniture that lasts a lifetime.
- If you are design-challenged, you can hire Lori to help you with your space.
- They offer mattress systems, including their Oxygen Pillow and sleep wedges, all designed to deliver deep, restorative sleep.
- Many of their home décor items are made by local artists.
Best Home Decorating
Botanic and Luxe
- Shop owners and best friends Leilani Kanter and Ariel Carlson grew up in Kaua’i together. They bring the Aloha spirit to every aspect of the store.
- If you purchase a plant here, they are very serious about helping you understand what it takes to keep it alive, even if that means helping you find the perfect air plant.
- Botanic and Luxe is the perfect gift destination. Just don’t expect to leave without also buying something for yourself.
- They will wrap your gift so that it looks like you spent hours getting it just right.
- In addition to home goods, they also offer natural beauty products, including hard-to-find OLO perfumes.
Adult Store
Pure Pleasure Shop
111 Cooper St., Santa Cruz, 466-9870, purepleasureshop.com
RUNNERS-UP Camouflage, Frenchy’s
Alternative Health Services
Santa Cruz CORE Fitness
317 Potrero St. C, Santa Cruz, 425-9500, santacruzcore.com
RUNNERS-UP Santa Cruz Integrative Medicine, Thrive Natural Medicine
Antiques
Center Street Antiques
3010 Center St., Soquel, 477-9211, centerstreetantiques.com
RUNNERS-UP Attilia’s Antiques, Downtown Santa Cruz Antique Fair
Arts and Crafts
Palace Art & Office Supply
1407 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 427-1550;
1501 41st Ave., Capitola, 464-2700, gopalace.com
RUNNERS-UP Beverly’s Fabric & Crafts, Lenz Arts
Auto Dealer
Toyota of Santa Cruz
4200 Auto Plaza Drive, Capitola, 465-8600, santacruztoyota.com
RUNNERS-UP Ocean Honda, Subaru of Santa Cruz
Auto Repair
Specialized Auto
2415 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, 462-3458, specializedautos.com
RUNNERS-UP Lloyd’s Tire & Auto Care, Rusty’s Repair
Bank (Local)
Santa Cruz County Bank
7775 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 662-6000;
819 Bay Ave., Capitola, 464-5300;
75 River St., Santa Cruz, 457-5000;
4604 Scotts Valley Drive # 10, Scotts Valley, 461-5000;
595 Auto Center Dr, Watsonville, 761-7600, sccountybank.com
RUNNER-UP Lighthouse Bank
Bank (Credit Union)
Bay Federal Credit Union
3333 Clares St., Capitola;
105A Post Office Drive, Aptos;
2028 Freedom Blvd., Freedom;
420 River St., Santa Cruz;
255 Mount Hermon Rd., Scotts Valley;
1481 Main St., Watsonville; 479-6000, bayfed.com
RUNNER-UP Santa Cruz Community Credit Union
Barbershop
Montgomery’s Barber Shop
1047 Water St., Santa Cruz, 713-5038
RUNNERS-UP Live Oak Barber Shop, Waves & Fades
Bed & Breakfast
Inn at Depot Hill
250 Monterey Ave., Capitola, 462-3376, innatdepothill.com
RUNNERS-UP Babbling Brook Inn, Monarch Cove Inn
Beauty Supply
Westside Beauty Supply
3555 Clares St., Capitola;
550-B River St., Santa Cruz, westsidebeautysupply.com
RUNNER-UP Cosmoprof
Boat Tour
Chardonnay Sailing Charters
790 Mariner Park Way Dock FF, Santa Cruz, 423-1213, chardonnay.com
RUNNERS-UP O’Neill Yacht Charters, Stagnaro Charter Boats
Bookshop (new)
Bookshop Santa Cruz
1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Kelly’s Books, The Literary Guillotine
Bookshop (used)
Bookshop Santa Cruz
1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Grey Bears, The Literary Guillotine
Butcher
Shopper’s Corner
622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-1398, shopperscorner.com
RUNNERS-UP El Salchichero, Staff Of Life
Car Wash
Whalers Car Wash
2001 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-0676, whalerscarwash.com
RUNNERS-UP Cruz Car Wash, Master Car Wash
Carpet Cleaning
Connoisseur
2888 Estates Drive, Aptos, 476-9721, santacruzclean.com
RUNNER-UP Peachy Kleen, Quality Carpet Care
Children’s Day Care
Simcha Preschool
3055 Porter Gulch Rd., Aptos, 479-3449, simchapreschool.org
RUNNERS-UP Discovery Preschool, Happy Days Children’s Learning Center
Computer Repair
Blue Screen
16 Casa Way, Scotts Valley, 476-1353
RUNNERS-UP Click Away, Pleasure Point Computers
Consignment Clothing
The Closet Shopper
1203 41st Ave., Capitola, 476-1565, theclosetshoppersantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Encore, Jet Set Bohemian
Coworking Space
NextSpace
101 Cooper St., Santa Cruz, 420-0710, nextspace.us
RUNNERS-UP Cruzioworks, The Satellite
Custom Framing
Dry Cleaners
Classic Vapor
285 Water St., Santa Cruz, 423-4646;
809 Bay Ave., Capitola, 479-0650, classicvaporcleaners.com
RUNNERS-UP Almar Cleaners, Master Cleaners
DVD Rental
Capitola Video
715 Capitola Ave. #B, Capitola, 479-4522
RUNNER-UP DVD To Go
Eyewear
EyeQ
1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
466-3937, eyeqsantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Plaza Lane Optometry, Spex
Fabric
Harts Fabric
1620 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-5434, hartsfabric.com
RUNNERS-UP Beverly’s Fabric & Crafts, Modern Handmade
Feed Store
Financial Planner
Christine McBroom / Lanai Financial Solutions
1066 41st Ave. a101, Capitola, 476-7300, lanaifinancialsolutions.com
RUNNERS-UP Cheryl Rebottaro, Jacob Young
Flooring
Bay Area Floors
2617 41st Ave., Soquel, 662-3000, bay-area-floors.com
RUNNERS-UP Samaya’s Eco-Flooring, San Lorenzo Floors
Flower Shop
The Flower Shack
614 S Branciforte Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-3877
RUNNERS-UP Ace’s Flowers, Susi’s Flowers
Free Wifi
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Multiple locations, santacruzpl.org
RUNNERS-UP Cruzio, Verve Coffee Roasters
Furniture
Garden Supply
San Lorenzo Garden Center
235 River St., Santa Cruz, 423-0223, sanlorenzolumber.com/garden-center
RUNNERS-UP The Garden Company, Dig Gardens
Gift Shop
Zinnia’s Gift Boutique
Graham Plaza, 219 Mount Hermon Rd., Scotts Valley, 430-9466, zinniasgiftboutique.com
RUNNERS-UP Botanic & Luxe, Dig Gardens
Green Business
Greenspace
719 Swift St., Santa Cruz, 423-7200, greenspacecompany.com
RUNNERS-UP Eco Goods, Staff Of Life
Grocery Store (local)
Shopper’s Corner
622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-1398, shopperscorner.com
RUNNERS-UP New Leaf Community Markets, Staff of Life
Grocery Store (natural)
Staff of Life
1266 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8632, staffoflifemarket.com
RUNNERS-UP New Leaf Community Markets, Wild Roots Market
Hair Salon
Lavish Salon & Spa
602 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 457-1544, facebook.com/LavishSalon
RUNNERS-UP Kepare, L’Atelier
Hardware Store
Ace Hardware
1214 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 457-2222;
72 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos, 662-0222;
849 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 426-7650
RUNNERS-UP San Lorenzo Lumber, Scarborough Lumber
Headshop
Pipeline
818 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 425-7473, instagram.com/pipelinesantacruz
RUNNERS-UP KindPeoples, Graffix
Home Decorating
Botanic & Luxe
701 Front St., Santa Cruz, 515-7710, botanicandluxe.com
RUNNERS-UP Stripe, Warmth Company
Hotel
Dream Inn
175 W Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, 426-4330, dreaminnsantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Hotel Paradox, Chaminade Resort & Spa
House Cleaner
Mario’s House Cleaning
331-5771
RUNNERS-UP Christi’s Green Cleaning, Sunrise
House Painter
T Paul Sek Eco-Friendly Painting
721 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 588-4080, greenpaintingcontractor.com
RUNNERS-UP Andson Painting, Spectrum
Hydroponic Supplier
The Grow Biz
2450 17th Ave. #100, Santa Cruz, 475-9900, thegrowbiz.com
Internet Service Provider
Cruzio
877 Cedar St. #150, Santa Cruz, 459-6301, cruzio.com
RUNNER-UP Viasat Satellite
Jewelry
Dell Williams
1320 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-4100, dellwilliams.com
RUNNERS-UP Amory Body Arts, Artisans Gallery
Kids’ Clothing
Jelli Beanz
2555 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, 462-6700, jellibeanzonline.com
RUNNERS-UP Eco Goods, Hopscotch
Kitchen Store
Toque Blanche
1527 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 426-1351, mytoque.com
RUNNER-UP Outside-In
Landscaper
Terra Nova Ecological Landscaping
815 Almar St. Suite D, Santa Cruz, 425-3514, terranovalandscaping.com
RUNNERS-UP Dreamscape Creative Landscape Solutions, K&D Landscaping
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Hair and Skin Solutions
783 Rio Del Mar Blvd. #71b, Aptos, 689-9830
RUNNERS-UP Monterey Bay Laser Aesthetics, UltraDerm
Laundromat
Sudz Laundrette
7887 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 688-7839, sudzlaundrette.com
RUNNERS-UP Bubbles, Spin Cycle
Lawyer
Michael Tunink
820 Bay Ave. #120, Capitola, 477-2001
RUNNERS-UP Ben Rice, Dina Hoffman
Life Coach
Jaimi Jansen
jaimijansen.com
RUNNERS-UP Andy Guy, Karin Leonard
Lighting
Riverside Lighting & Electric
300 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-7411, riversidelightingandelectric.com
RUNNERS-UP Illuminée, Om Gallery
Lingerie
Camouflage
1329 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-7613, shopcamouflage.com
RUNNERS-UP Amoureuse, Yvonne’s Capitola
Mani/Pedi
Tracy’s Nails
1440 41st Ave., Capitola, 462-2292, tracysnailspa.com
RUNNERS-UP New Escape Nails, Opal Spa & Boutique
Massage School
Cypress Health Institute School of Massage
1119 Pacific Ave. Ste. 300, Santa Cruz, 476-2115, cypresshealthinstitute.com
RUNNER-UP Five Branches University
Men’s Clothing
Stripe Men
117 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz, 431-6182, stripedesigngroup.com
RUNNERS-UP Berdels, Eco Goods
Men’s Shoes
Sockshop & Shoe Company
1515 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 429-6101, sockshopandshoeco.com
RUNNERS-UP Bunny’s Shoes, Old School Shoes
Music Instruction
Music Together/Musical Me
musicalme.com
RUNNERS-UP Cabrillo College, Thomas Pedersen Music Lessons
Musical Instruments
Sylvan Music
1521 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 427-1917, sylvanmusic.com
RUNNERS-UP Jansen Music, The Starving Musician
Pet Grooming
Bed & Biscuits/Groomingdales
2625 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz, 475-1580, bedandbiscuits.com
RUNNERS-UP The Whole Kitten Capoodle, Earthwise
Pet Sitting
Bed & Biscuits/Groomingdales
2625 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz, 475-1580, bedandbiscuits.com
RUNNERS-UP Who’s Your Walkie, Woofpack 831
Pet Store
Pet Pals
3660 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 464-8775, epetpals.com
RUNNERS-UP Aptos Feed & Pet Supply, Westside Farm & Feed
Pharmacy
Frank’s Pharmacy
7548 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 685-1100, franksrx.com
RUNNERS-UP Horsnyder, Westside Pharmacy
Photo Developing
Bay Photo Lab
715 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 425-1100;
2959 Park Ave., Soquel, 475-6090;
900 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, 475-6686, bayphoto.com
Piercing Studio
Amory Body Arts
1720 Brommer St., Santa Cruz, 600-7801, amorybodyarts.com
RUNNERS-UP Mission Street Tattoo & Piercing, Staircase Tattoo
Plumbing Company
Bellows Plumbing, Heating & Air
2652 Research Park Drive, Soquel, 244-6718, bellowsservice.com
RUNNERS-UP Expert Plumbing, Duncan Plumbing
Portrait Photographer
Devi Pride
1060 River St. Studio #103, Santa Cruz, 600-6055, devipridephotography.com
RUNNERS-UP Alexandra Rice, Annie Rowland
Produce
Farmers Markets
RUNNERS-UP New Leaf Community Markets, Staff of Life
Pre-Owned Auto Dealer
Auto One
1236 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz;
1215 Water St., Santa Cruz, 427-2700, santacruzautoone.com
RUNNERS-UP Argus, Ocean Honda
Real Estate Agency
Live Love Santa Cruz
200-6338, livelovesantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Coldwell Banker, The Madani Team/Keller Williams
Real Estate Agent
Bri Chmel
200-6338, livelovesantacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Jayson Madani, Lauren Spencer
Record / CD Store
Streetlight Records
939 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-9200, streetlightrecords.com
RUNNERS-UP MetaVinyl
Roofers
Knox Roofing
46 El Pueblo Rd., Scotts Valley, 461-0634, knoxroofing.com
RUNNERS-UP Daddario Roofing, Turk The Roofer
Senior Home Care
ComForCare
100 Doyle St. #F, Santa Cruz, 427-1553, comforcare.com/california/santa-cruz-county
RUNNERS-UP Care From The Heart, Lifespan
Senior Residential Community
Dominican Oaks
3400 Paul Sweet Rd., Santa Cruz, 462-6257, dominicanoaks.com
RUNNERS-UP La Posada, Sunshine Villa
Sign Shop
Stokes Signs
303 Potrero St., Santa Cruz, 426-1570, stokessigns.com
RUNNERS-UP Santa Cruz Signs, Signs Up
Solar Company
Allterra Solar
207 McPherson St., Santa Cruz, 425-2608, allterrasolar.com
RUNNERS-UP Sandbar Solar & Electric, Solar Technologies
Tanning
Glimmer & Glow
153 S. Morrissey Blvd., Santa Cruz, 469-4569;
266-L Mt. Hermon Rd., Scotts Valley, 471-8201, glimmerandglow.com
RUNNERS-UP Paradise Tanning Co., Tan
Tattoo Studio
Heavy Water Tattoo
22606 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, 854-7849, heavywatertattoo.com
RUNNERS-UP Good Omen Tattoo, True North Tattoo
Thrift Store
Goodwill Central Coast
Multiple locations, ccgoodwill.org
RUNNERS-UP Abbot’s Thrift, Grey Bears
Tires
Lloyd’s Tires
303 River St., Santa Cruz, 219-4122;
311 Capitola Rd. Ext., Santa Cruz, 346-1897;
5310 Scotts Valley Dr., Unit C, Scotts Valley, 777-5711, lloydstire.com
RUNNER-UP Aptos Tire, Pasillas
Toy Store (kids)
Childish
1127 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 454-8208, childishsantacruz.com
RUNNER-UP Jelli Beanz, Wonderland Toys
Veterinarian
Adobe Animal Hospital
1600 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, 462-5293, adobevets.com
RUNNERS-UP Capitola Veterinary Hospital, Scotts Valley Vet
Video Game Shop
Level Up
113 Locust St., Santa Cruz, 295-6329
RUNNERS-UP Mythic Games, Streetlight Records
Vintage Clothing
Moon Zooom
813 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8500
RUNNERS-UP All Shook Up, Tomboy
Waxing
European Wax Center
1955 41st Ave., Capitola, 477-9331, waxcenter.com
RUNNERS-UP La Raux, Santa Cruz Thread
Women’s Clothing
Pacific Trading Company
1224 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-3349;
504 Bay Ave., Capitola, 476-6109, facebook.com/Pacific-Trading-Co-65027935549
RUNNERS-UP Stripe, Tipsy Gypsy
Women’s Shoes
Sock Shop & Shoe Company
1515 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 429-6101, sockshopandshoeco.com
RUNNERS-UP Bunny’s Shoes, Shoe Fetish