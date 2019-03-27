Best of Santa Cruz County 2019: Shopping & Services

Getting pictures professionally framed is an important stage of adulting.

Learn to feed yourself with their kitchen supplies, herbs, plants, canning, and fermenting supplies.

Find anything you need for plants and animals, including an on-site vet.

Many of their home décor items are made by local artists.

They offer mattress systems, including their Oxygen Pillow and sleep wedges, all designed to deliver deep, restorative sleep.

If you are design-challenged, you can hire Lori to help you with your space.

Shop owners and best friends Leilani Kanter and Ariel Carlson grew up in Kaua’i together. They bring the Aloha spirit to every aspect of the store.

If you purchase a plant here, they are very serious about helping you understand what it takes to keep it alive, even if that means helping you find the perfect air plant.

Botanic and Luxe is the perfect gift destination. Just don’t expect to leave without also buying something for yourself.

They will wrap your gift so that it looks like you spent hours getting it just right.