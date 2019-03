Best of Santa Cruz County 2019: Shopping & Services

Getting pictures professionally framed is an important stage of adulting.

Lenz Arts is a family-owned business that has served Santa Cruz for over 50 years. It is the oldest custom frame shop on the Central Coast.

Learn to feed yourself with their kitchen supplies, herbs, plants, canning, and fermenting supplies.

Find anything you need for plants and animals, including an on-site vet.

Want to help the dwindling bee population? Come here to get started on your bee-keeping hobby.

Many of their home décor items are made by local artists.

They offer mattress systems, including their Oxygen Pillow and sleep wedges, all designed to deliver deep, restorative sleep.

If you are design-challenged, you can hire Lori to help you with your space.

Buying the right piece of furniture can be stressful, but not if you’re selecting a new piece from the Ekornes’ Stressless line, made to order in Norway.

Shop owners and best friends Leilani Kanter and Ariel Carlson grew up in Kaua’i together. They bring the Aloha spirit to every aspect of the store.

If you purchase a plant here, they are very serious about helping you understand what it takes to keep it alive, even if that means helping you find the perfect air plant.

Botanic and Luxe is the perfect gift destination. Just don’t expect to leave without also buying something for yourself.

They will wrap your gift so that it looks like you spent hours getting it just right.