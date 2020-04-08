A Guide to Takeout Food in Santa Cruz During Shelter-in-Place

The following is a list of local restaurants confirmed to be open as of press time. Information is subject to change, and may not include open restaurants for which information was not available. Where additional details about a restaurant’s offerings are known, they have been included in italics at the end of the entry.
Akira
105 Post Office Drive D, Aptos, 708-2154, akiraaptos.com; 1222 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-7093, akirasantacruz.com.
Alderwood
155 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz. 588-3238, alderwoodsantacruz.com. Limited curbside menu.
Ambrosia India Bistro
207 Sea Ridge Road, Aptos, 685-0610; 6006 La Madrona Drive, No. D, Scotts Valley, 713-5594. ambrosiaib.com.
Aptos St. BBQ
8059 Aptos St., Aptos. 662-1721, aptosstbbq.com.
Ashby Confections
16C Victor Square, Scotts Valley. 454-8299, ashbyconfections.com.
Avanti
1917 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 427-0135. Limited menu, 4-7:30pm daily.
Back Nine Grill & Bar
555 Highway 17, Santa Cruz. 226-2350. backninegrill.com. Family meals to go.
Bad Animal
1011 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. 900-5031, badanimalbooks.com. Curbside pickup.
Barceloneta
1541 B Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 900-5222, eatbarceloneta.square.site.
Beer Mule Bottle Shop & Pour House
45 Aviation Way, Watsonville. 254-9789, kickassbeer.com.
Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House
2504 S. Main St., Soquel. 477-9967, beerthirtysantacruz.com.
Betty Burgers
505 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8190; 1222 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-7056, bettyburgers.com.
Bittersweet Bistro
787 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Aptos. 662-9799, bittersweetbistro.com. Curbside pickup, limited menu.
Bruno’s Bar & Grill
230 Mount Hermon Road, Suite G, Scotts Valley. 438-2227, brunosbarandgrill.com. Wednesday-Sunday, 2-8 p.m.
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 458-3020, butterybakery.com.
Cafe El Palomar
2222 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 477-0371, cafeelpalomar.com.
Cafe Iveta
2125 Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz. 713-5946, iveta.com. Takeout and delivery, 9am to 2pm.
Cafe Sparrow
8042 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 688-6238, cafesparrow.com.
Café Mare
740 Front St. #100, Santa Cruz. 458-1212, cafemare.com.
Canton
224 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 438-2002, cantonsantacruz.com.
Cat & Cloud
3600 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz; 719 Swift St., Suite 56, Santa Cruz. catandcloud.com. 7am to 1pm, to-go orders only.
Charlie Hong Kong
1141 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-5664, charliehongkong.com. Curbside pickup.
Chill Out Cafe
860 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 477-0543.
Chocolate
1522 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-9900, chocolatesantacruz.com.
Cole’s BBQ
2590 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 476-4424, colesbbq.com.
Costanoa
2001 Rossi Road, Pescadero. 650-879-1100, costanoa.com/eat. Meal and supply delivery and pickup.
Crow’s Nest
2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 476-4560, crowsnest-santacruz.com.
Deke’s Market & In Mah Belly Deli
334 7th Ave., Santa Cruz. 476-5897, dekesmarket.com.
East End Gastropub
1501 41st Ave., Capitola. 475-8010, eastendpub.com.
East Side Eatery
800 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 431-6058. Curbside pickup.
Ella’s at the Airport
100 Aviation Way, Watsonville. 728-3282, ellasinwatsonville.com. Takeout family-style meals.
El Jardin
655 Capitola Road, Suite 102, Santa Cruz. 477-9384, eljardinrestaurant.net. Takeout and delivery.
El Palomar
1336 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-7575, elpalomarsantacruz.com.
El Rosal Bakery
21513 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 462-1308.
Engfer Pizza Works
537 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 429-1856, engferpizzaworks.com.
Erik’s Deli Cafe
1664 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, 462-1919; 102 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos, 688-5656; 1475A 41st Ave., Capitola, 475-4646; 222 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, 438-4646; 1074 S. Green Valley Road, Watsonville, 724-7575. eriksdelicafe.com. Curbside pickup and delivery.
Ferrell’s Donuts
1761 17th Ave., Santa Cruz; 2151 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley; 7765 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 462-0444, santacruzdonuts.com.
Gabriella Cafe
910 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. 457-1677, gabriellacafe.com. Curbside pickup.
Guang Zho
3150 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 465-0988, guangzhosantacruz.com.
Heavenly Roadside Cafe
1210 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 335-1210, heavenlyroadsidecafe.com.
Hindquarter Bar & Grille
303 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-7770, thehindquarter.com. Takeout and delivery, Wednesday-Sunday.
Holy Smokes Country BBQ
21505 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 471-8787, holysmokesbbqandcatering.com. Curbside pickup.
Java Junction
519 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-5282; 580 S. River St., Santa Cruz, 426-2128; 2222 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-1243, javajunctioncoffee.com.
Jeffery’s
2050 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-1485.
Kaito
830 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 464-2586, smilekaito.com. Takeout and delivery.
Kelly’s French Bakery
402 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 423-9059, kellysfrenchbakery.com. Breads and pastries only, curbside pickup.
Kianti’s Pizza and Pasta Bar
1100 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 469-4400, kiantis.com. Curbside pickup and delivery.
La Posta
538 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 457-2782, lapostarestaurant.com. Curbside breads pickup.
Lago di Como
21490 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 454-8257, lagodicomoristorante.com. Takeout and limited delivery.
Lillian’s Italian Kitchen
1148 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-2288, lilliansitaliankitchen.com. Curbside pickup, 4-8pm Tuesday-Sunday.
Lulu Carpenter’s
1545 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz; 925 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz; 930 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz; Coffee Cat, 255A Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 439-9200, lulucarpenters.com. Coffee, pastries, takeout and delivery.
Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant
261 Center Ave., Aptos. 688-4848, manuelsrestaurant.com.
May’s Sushi
1800 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-0201, mayssushibarandgrill.weebly.com.
Mentone
174 Aptos Village Way, Aptos. 708-1174, mentonerestaurant.com. Pizza curbside pickup, limited menu. 4-8pm Wednesday-Sunday.
Mission Hill Coffee & Creamery
1101B Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 508-0774, missionhillcreamery.com. Curbside pickup and delivery.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza
3715 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 477-7760, mountainmikespizza.com.
Mozaic
110 Church St., Santa Cruz. 454-8663, mozaicsantacruz.com.
Nick the Greek
1133 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 431-6313, nickthegreeksj.com.
Pacific Thai
1319 Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz. 420-1700, pacificthaisantacruz.com.
Parish Publick House
841 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-0507; 8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 708-2036. theparishpublick.com.
Paula’s
3500 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-0741. 8am to noon.
Pearl of the Ocean
736 Water St., Santa Cruz. 457-2350, pearloftheocean-hub.com.
People’s Coffee
1200 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. 464-2739.
Persephone
7945 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 612-6511, persephonerestaurant.com. Curbside pickup, limited menu.
Pizza My Heart
1116 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 426-2511; 2180 41st Ave., Santa Cruz, 475-6000; 209 Esplanade, Capitola, 475-5714. pizzamyheart.com. Curbside pickup and free delivery.
Pleasure Pizza
1415 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz; 400 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-4002, pleasurepizzasc.com.
Pleasure Point Juice
3520 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 454-8331.
The Point Market and Cafe
23040 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-3356.
Real Thai
1632 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-2559, realthaisantacruz.com.
Red Apple Cafe Aptos
738 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Aptos. 685-1224, redappleaptos.com.
Red Apple Cafe Watsonville
589 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville. 761-9551.
Ristorante Italiano
555 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 458-2321, ristoranteitalianosc.com. Takeout and delivery.
Salsa’s Taco Bar
1710 Brommer St., Santa Cruz. 465-1105. Takeout window open.
Sanderling’s at Seascape
One Seascape Resort Drive, Aptos. 662-7120, sanderlingsrestaurant.com.
Saturn Cafe
145 Laurel St., Santa Cruz. 429-8505, santacruz.saturncafe.com.
Sawasdee
101 Main St., Santa Cruz, 466-9009, sawasdeebythesea.com; 5050 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 462-5051, sawasdeesoquel.com.
Seabreeze Cafe
542 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-9713, seabreezecafe.com.
Seabright Deli
415 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 515-7484, seabrightdeli.com.
Shun Feng
420 River St., Santa Cruz. 423-3688, shunfengsantacruz.com.
Silver Spur
2650 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-2725, scsilverspur.com.
Star Bene
2-1245 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 479-4307, star-bene.com.
Star of Siam
3005 Porter St., Soquel. 479-0366, starofsiamsoquel.net.
Sushi Garden
820 Bay Ave., Capitola, 464-9192; 1441 Main St., Watsonville, 728-9192; 5600 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley, 438-9260; sushi-garden.com.
Taqueria Agave
1836 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-5933, taqueriaagave.com.
Taqueria Michoacan
21401 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 465-8290.
Taqueria Vallarta
608 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 457-8226; 893 41st Ave., Santa Cruz, 464-7022; 1221 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 426-7240; 6272 Hwy. 9, Felton, 335-4264, taqueriavallartaonline.com.
Tramonti
528 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-7248, tramontisantacruz.com. Takeout and delivery.
West End Tap and Kitchen
334-D Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 471-8115, westendtap.com.
Windmill Cafe
21231 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-4698, windmillcafesantacruz.com.
Woodstock’s Pizza
710 Front St., Santa Cruz. 427-4444, woodstockcruz.com. Curbside pickup and free delivery.
Zameen
7528 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 688-4465, zameencuisine.com. Thursday-Sunday, 4-7:30pm.
Zoccoli’s Deli
1534 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 423-1711, zoccolis.com.