A Guide to Takeout Food in Santa Cruz During Shelter-in-Place

The following is a list of local restaurants confirmed to be open as of press time. Information is subject to change, and may not include open restaurants for which information was not available. Where additional details about a restaurant’s offerings are known, they have been included in italics at the end of the entry.

Akira

105 Post Office Drive D, Aptos, 708-2154, akiraaptos.com; 1222 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-7093, akirasantacruz.com.



Alderwood

155 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz. 588-3238, alderwoodsantacruz.com. Limited curbside menu.



Ambrosia India Bistro

207 Sea Ridge Road, Aptos, 685-0610; 6006 La Madrona Drive, No. D, Scotts Valley, 713-5594. ambrosiaib.com.



Aptos St. BBQ

8059 Aptos St., Aptos. 662-1721, aptosstbbq.com.



Ashby Confections

16C Victor Square, Scotts Valley. 454-8299, ashbyconfections.com.



Avanti

1917 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 427-0135. Limited menu, 4-7:30pm daily.



Back Nine Grill & Bar

555 Highway 17, Santa Cruz. 226-2350. backninegrill.com. Family meals to go.



Bad Animal

1011 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. 900-5031, badanimalbooks.com. Curbside pickup.



Barceloneta

1541 B Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 900-5222, eatbarceloneta.square.site.

Beer Mule Bottle Shop & Pour House

45 Aviation Way, Watsonville. 254-9789, kickassbeer.com.



Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House

2504 S. Main St., Soquel. 477-9967, beerthirtysantacruz.com.



Betty Burgers

505 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8190; 1222 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-7056, bettyburgers.com.



Bittersweet Bistro

787 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Aptos. 662-9799, bittersweetbistro.com. Curbside pickup, limited menu.



Bruno’s Bar & Grill

230 Mount Hermon Road, Suite G, Scotts Valley. 438-2227, brunosbarandgrill.com. Wednesday-Sunday, 2-8 p.m.



The Buttery

702 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 458-3020, butterybakery.com.



Cafe El Palomar

2222 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 477-0371, cafeelpalomar.com.



Cafe Iveta

2125 Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz. 713-5946, iveta.com. Takeout and delivery, 9am to 2pm.



Cafe Sparrow

8042 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 688-6238, cafesparrow.com.



Café Mare

740 Front St. #100, Santa Cruz. 458-1212, cafemare.com.



Canton

224 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 438-2002, cantonsantacruz.com.



Cat & Cloud

3600 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz; 719 Swift St., Suite 56, Santa Cruz. catandcloud.com. 7am to 1pm, to-go orders only.



Charlie Hong Kong

1141 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-5664, charliehongkong.com. Curbside pickup.



Chill Out Cafe

860 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 477-0543.



Chocolate

1522 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-9900, chocolatesantacruz.com.



Cole’s BBQ

2590 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 476-4424, colesbbq.com.



Costanoa

2001 Rossi Road, Pescadero. 650-879-1100, costanoa.com/eat. Meal and supply delivery and pickup.



Crow’s Nest

2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 476-4560, crowsnest-santacruz.com.



Deke’s Market & In Mah Belly Deli

334 7th Ave., Santa Cruz. 476-5897, dekesmarket.com.



East End Gastropub

1501 41st Ave., Capitola. 475-8010, eastendpub.com.



East Side Eatery

800 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 431-6058. Curbside pickup.



Ella’s at the Airport

100 Aviation Way, Watsonville. 728-3282, ellasinwatsonville.com. Takeout family-style meals.



El Jardin

655 Capitola Road, Suite 102, Santa Cruz. 477-9384, eljardinrestaurant.net. Takeout and delivery.



El Palomar

1336 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-7575, elpalomarsantacruz.com.



El Rosal Bakery

21513 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 462-1308.



Engfer Pizza Works

537 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 429-1856, engferpizzaworks.com.



Erik’s Deli Cafe

1664 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, 462-1919; 102 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos, 688-5656; 1475A 41st Ave., Capitola, 475-4646; 222 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, 438-4646; 1074 S. Green Valley Road, Watsonville, 724-7575. eriksdelicafe.com. Curbside pickup and delivery.



Ferrell’s Donuts

1761 17th Ave., Santa Cruz; 2151 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley; 7765 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 462-0444, santacruzdonuts.com.



Gabriella Cafe

910 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. 457-1677, gabriellacafe.com. Curbside pickup.



Guang Zho

3150 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 465-0988, guangzhosantacruz.com.



Heavenly Roadside Cafe

1210 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 335-1210, heavenlyroadsidecafe.com.



Hindquarter Bar & Grille

303 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-7770, thehindquarter.com. Takeout and delivery, Wednesday-Sunday.



Holy Smokes Country BBQ

21505 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 471-8787, holysmokesbbqandcatering.com. Curbside pickup.



Java Junction

519 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-5282; 580 S. River St., Santa Cruz, 426-2128; 2222 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-1243, javajunctioncoffee.com.



Jeffery’s

2050 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-1485.



Kaito

830 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 464-2586, smilekaito.com. Takeout and delivery.



Kelly’s French Bakery

402 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 423-9059, kellysfrenchbakery.com. Breads and pastries only, curbside pickup.



Kianti’s Pizza and Pasta Bar

1100 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 469-4400, kiantis.com. Curbside pickup and delivery.



La Posta

538 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 457-2782, lapostarestaurant.com. Curbside breads pickup.



Lago di Como

21490 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 454-8257, lagodicomoristorante.com. Takeout and limited delivery.



Lillian’s Italian Kitchen

1148 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-2288, lilliansitaliankitchen.com. Curbside pickup, 4-8pm Tuesday-Sunday.



Lulu Carpenter’s

1545 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz; 925 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz; 930 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz; Coffee Cat, 255A Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 439-9200, lulucarpenters.com. Coffee, pastries, takeout and delivery.



Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant

261 Center Ave., Aptos. 688-4848, manuelsrestaurant.com.



May’s Sushi

1800 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-0201, mayssushibarandgrill.weebly.com.



Mentone

174 Aptos Village Way, Aptos. 708-1174, mentonerestaurant.com. Pizza curbside pickup, limited menu. 4-8pm Wednesday-Sunday.



Mission Hill Coffee & Creamery

1101B Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 508-0774, missionhillcreamery.com. Curbside pickup and delivery.



Mountain Mike’s Pizza

3715 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 477-7760, mountainmikespizza.com.



Mozaic

110 Church St., Santa Cruz. 454-8663, mozaicsantacruz.com.



Nick the Greek

1133 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 431-6313, nickthegreeksj.com.



Pacific Thai

1319 Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz. 420-1700, pacificthaisantacruz.com.



Parish Publick House

841 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-0507; 8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 708-2036. theparishpublick.com.



Paula’s

3500 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-0741. 8am to noon.



Pearl of the Ocean

736 Water St., Santa Cruz. 457-2350, pearloftheocean-hub.com.



People’s Coffee

1200 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. 464-2739.



Persephone

7945 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 612-6511, persephonerestaurant.com. Curbside pickup, limited menu.



Pizza My Heart

1116 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 426-2511; 2180 41st Ave., Santa Cruz, 475-6000; 209 Esplanade, Capitola, 475-5714. pizzamyheart.com. Curbside pickup and free delivery.



Pleasure Pizza

1415 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz; 400 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-4002, pleasurepizzasc.com.



Pleasure Point Juice

3520 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 454-8331.



The Point Market and Cafe

23040 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-3356.



Real Thai

1632 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-2559, realthaisantacruz.com.



Red Apple Cafe Aptos

738 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Aptos. 685-1224, redappleaptos.com.



Red Apple Cafe Watsonville

589 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville. 761-9551.



Ristorante Italiano

555 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 458-2321, ristoranteitalianosc.com. Takeout and delivery.



Salsa’s Taco Bar

1710 Brommer St., Santa Cruz. 465-1105. Takeout window open.



Sanderling’s at Seascape

One Seascape Resort Drive, Aptos. 662-7120, sanderlingsrestaurant.com.



Saturn Cafe

145 Laurel St., Santa Cruz. 429-8505, santacruz.saturncafe.com.



Sawasdee

101 Main St., Santa Cruz, 466-9009, sawasdeebythesea.com; 5050 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 462-5051, sawasdeesoquel.com.



Seabreeze Cafe

542 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-9713, seabreezecafe.com.



Seabright Deli

415 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 515-7484, seabrightdeli.com.



Shun Feng

420 River St., Santa Cruz. 423-3688, shunfengsantacruz.com.



Silver Spur

2650 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-2725, scsilverspur.com.



Star Bene

2-1245 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 479-4307, star-bene.com.



Star of Siam

3005 Porter St., Soquel. 479-0366, starofsiamsoquel.net.



Sushi Garden

820 Bay Ave., Capitola, 464-9192; 1441 Main St., Watsonville, 728-9192; 5600 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley, 438-9260; sushi-garden.com.



Taqueria Agave

1836 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-5933, taqueriaagave.com.



Taqueria Michoacan

21401 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 465-8290.



Taqueria Vallarta

608 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 457-8226; 893 41st Ave., Santa Cruz, 464-7022; 1221 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 426-7240; 6272 Hwy. 9, Felton, 335-4264, taqueriavallartaonline.com.



Tramonti

528 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-7248, tramontisantacruz.com. Takeout and delivery.



West End Tap and Kitchen

334-D Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 471-8115, westendtap.com.



Windmill Cafe

21231 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-4698, windmillcafesantacruz.com.



Woodstock’s Pizza

710 Front St., Santa Cruz. 427-4444, woodstockcruz.com. Curbside pickup and free delivery.



Zameen

7528 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 688-4465, zameencuisine.com. Thursday-Sunday, 4-7:30pm.



Zoccoli’s Deli

1534 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 423-1711, zoccolis.com.