A Guide to Takeout Food in Santa Cruz During Shelter-in-Place

Support the local food and drink scene
The following is a list of local restaurants confirmed to be open as of press time. Information is subject to change, and may not include open restaurants for which information was not available. Where additional details about a restaurant’s offerings are known, they have been included in italics at the end of the entry. 

Akira

105 Post Office Drive D, Aptos, 708-2154, akiraaptos.com; 1222 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-7093, akirasantacruz.com

Alderwood 

155 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz. 588-3238, alderwoodsantacruz.com. Limited curbside menu.

Ambrosia India Bistro

207 Sea Ridge Road, Aptos, 685-0610; 6006 La Madrona Drive, No. D, Scotts Valley, 713-5594. ambrosiaib.com.

Aptos St. BBQ 

8059 Aptos St., Aptos. 662-1721, aptosstbbq.com.

Ashby Confections

16C Victor Square, Scotts Valley. 454-8299, ashbyconfections.com.

Avanti 

1917 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 427-0135. Limited menu, 4-7:30pm daily. 

Back Nine Grill & Bar

555 Highway 17, Santa Cruz. 226-2350. backninegrill.com. Family meals to go. 

Bad Animal 

1011 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. 900-5031, badanimalbooks.com. Curbside pickup.

Barceloneta

1541 B Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 900-5222, eatbarceloneta.square.site

Beer Mule Bottle Shop & Pour House

45 Aviation Way, Watsonville. 254-9789, kickassbeer.com

Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House

2504 S. Main St., Soquel. 477-9967, beerthirtysantacruz.com

Betty Burgers 

505 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-8190; 1222 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 600-7056, bettyburgers.com.

Bittersweet Bistro 

787 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Aptos. 662-9799, bittersweetbistro.com. Curbside pickup, limited menu. 

Bruno’s Bar & Grill

230 Mount Hermon Road, Suite G, Scotts Valley. 438-2227, brunosbarandgrill.com. Wednesday-Sunday, 2-8 p.m.

The Buttery 

702 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 458-3020, butterybakery.com.

Cafe El Palomar

2222 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 477-0371, cafeelpalomar.com.

Cafe Iveta 

2125 Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz. 713-5946, iveta.com. Takeout and delivery, 9am to 2pm. 

Cafe Sparrow 

8042 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 688-6238, cafesparrow.com.

Café Mare

740 Front St. #100, Santa Cruz. 458-1212, cafemare.com

Canton 

224 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 438-2002, cantonsantacruz.com.

Cat & Cloud 

3600 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz; 719 Swift St., Suite 56, Santa Cruz. catandcloud.com. 7am to 1pm, to-go orders only. 

Charlie Hong Kong 

1141 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-5664, charliehongkong.com. Curbside pickup. 

Chill Out Cafe

860 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 477-0543.

Chocolate

1522 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-9900, chocolatesantacruz.com.

Cole’s BBQ

2590 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 476-4424, colesbbq.com.

Costanoa

2001 Rossi Road, Pescadero. 650-879-1100, costanoa.com/eat. Meal and supply delivery and pickup

Crow’s Nest

2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 476-4560, crowsnest-santacruz.com.

Deke’s Market & In Mah Belly Deli

334 7th Ave., Santa Cruz. 476-5897, dekesmarket.com.

East End Gastropub 

1501 41st Ave., Capitola. 475-8010, eastendpub.com.

East Side Eatery

800 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 431-6058. Curbside pickup.

Ella’s at the Airport

100 Aviation Way, Watsonville. 728-3282, ellasinwatsonville.com. Takeout family-style meals. 

El Jardin

655 Capitola Road, Suite 102, Santa Cruz. 477-9384, eljardinrestaurant.net. Takeout and delivery. 

El Palomar

1336 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-7575, elpalomarsantacruz.com

El Rosal Bakery

21513 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 462-1308.

Engfer Pizza Works

537 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 429-1856, engferpizzaworks.com.

Erik’s Deli Cafe

1664 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, 462-1919; 102 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos, 688-5656; 1475A 41st Ave., Capitola, 475-4646; 222 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, 438-4646; 1074 S. Green Valley Road, Watsonville, 724-7575. eriksdelicafe.com. Curbside pickup and delivery. 

Ferrell’s Donuts

1761 17th Ave., Santa Cruz; 2151 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley; 7765 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 462-0444, santacruzdonuts.com.

Gabriella Cafe 

910 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. 457-1677, gabriellacafe.com. Curbside pickup. 

Guang Zho

3150 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 465-0988, guangzhosantacruz.com.

Heavenly Roadside Cafe

1210 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 335-1210, heavenlyroadsidecafe.com

Hindquarter Bar & Grille

303 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-7770, thehindquarter.com. Takeout and delivery, Wednesday-Sunday.

Holy Smokes Country BBQ

21505 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 471-8787, holysmokesbbqandcatering.com. Curbside pickup. 

Java Junction

519 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 423-5282; 580 S. River St., Santa Cruz, 426-2128; 2222 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-1243, javajunctioncoffee.com

Jeffery’s

2050 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-1485.

Kaito

830 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 464-2586, smilekaito.com. Takeout and delivery. 

Kelly’s French Bakery 

402 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 423-9059, kellysfrenchbakery.com. Breads and pastries only, curbside pickup.

Kianti’s Pizza and Pasta Bar

1100 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 469-4400, kiantis.com. Curbside pickup and delivery. 

La Posta 

538 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 457-2782, lapostarestaurant.com. Curbside breads pickup. 

Lago di Como

21490 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 454-8257, lagodicomoristorante.com. Takeout and limited delivery. 

Lillian’s Italian Kitchen 

1148 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 425-2288, lilliansitaliankitchen.com. Curbside pickup, 4-8pm Tuesday-Sunday. 

Lulu Carpenter’s 

1545 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz; 925 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz; 930 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz; Coffee Cat, 255A Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. 439-9200, lulucarpenters.com. Coffee, pastries, takeout and delivery. 

Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant 

261 Center Ave., Aptos. 688-4848, manuelsrestaurant.com.

May’s Sushi

1800 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-0201, mayssushibarandgrill.weebly.com.

Mentone 

174 Aptos Village Way, Aptos. 708-1174, mentonerestaurant.com. Pizza curbside pickup, limited menu. 4-8pm Wednesday-Sunday. 

Mission Hill Coffee & Creamery

1101B Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 508-0774, missionhillcreamery.com. Curbside pickup and delivery.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

3715 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 477-7760, mountainmikespizza.com.

Mozaic

110 Church St., Santa Cruz. 454-8663, mozaicsantacruz.com.

Nick the Greek

1133 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 431-6313, nickthegreeksj.com.

Pacific Thai 

1319 Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz. 420-1700, pacificthaisantacruz.com.

Parish Publick House

841 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-0507; 8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 708-2036. theparishpublick.com.

Paula’s

3500 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-0741. 8am to noon. 

Pearl of the Ocean 

736 Water St., Santa Cruz. 457-2350, pearloftheocean-hub.com.  

People’s Coffee

1200 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. 464-2739.

Persephone 

7945 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 612-6511, persephonerestaurant.com. Curbside pickup, limited menu. 

Pizza My Heart

1116 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 426-2511; 2180 41st Ave., Santa Cruz, 475-6000; 209 Esplanade, Capitola, 475-5714. pizzamyheart.com. Curbside pickup and free delivery. 

Pleasure Pizza

1415 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz; 400 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-4002, pleasurepizzasc.com.

Pleasure Point Juice

3520 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 454-8331. 

The Point Market and Cafe

23040 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-3356.

Real Thai 

1632 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-2559, realthaisantacruz.com

Red Apple Cafe Aptos

738 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Aptos. 685-1224, redappleaptos.com.

Red Apple Cafe Watsonville

589 Auto Center Drive, Watsonville. 761-9551.

Ristorante Italiano

555 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 458-2321, ristoranteitalianosc.com. Takeout and delivery.

Salsa’s Taco Bar

1710 Brommer St., Santa Cruz. 465-1105. Takeout window open. 

Sanderling’s at Seascape

One Seascape Resort Drive, Aptos. 662-7120, sanderlingsrestaurant.com

Saturn Cafe

145 Laurel St., Santa Cruz. 429-8505, santacruz.saturncafe.com.

Sawasdee

101 Main St., Santa Cruz, 466-9009, sawasdeebythesea.com;  5050 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 462-5051, sawasdeesoquel.com.

Seabreeze Cafe

542 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 427-9713, seabreezecafe.com.

Seabright Deli 

415 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 515-7484, seabrightdeli.com.

Shun Feng

420 River St., Santa Cruz. 423-3688, shunfengsantacruz.com.

Silver Spur 

2650 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz. 475-2725, scsilverspur.com.

Star Bene

2-1245 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 479-4307, star-bene.com.

Star of Siam

3005 Porter St., Soquel. 479-0366, starofsiamsoquel.net.

Sushi Garden

820 Bay Ave., Capitola, 464-9192; 1441 Main St., Watsonville, 728-9192; 5600 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley, 438-9260; sushi-garden.com.

Taqueria Agave

1836 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-5933, taqueriaagave.com.

Taqueria Michoacan

21401 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 465-8290.

Taqueria Vallarta

608 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 457-8226; 893 41st Ave., Santa Cruz, 464-7022; 1221 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 426-7240; 6272 Hwy. 9, Felton, 335-4264, taqueriavallartaonline.com.

Tramonti

528 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-7248, tramontisantacruz.com. Takeout and delivery. 

West End Tap and Kitchen

334-D Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 471-8115, westendtap.com.

Windmill Cafe

21231 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 464-4698, windmillcafesantacruz.com.

Woodstock’s Pizza

710 Front St., Santa Cruz. 427-4444, woodstockcruz.com. Curbside pickup and free delivery. 

Zameen

7528 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 688-4465, zameencuisine.com. Thursday-Sunday, 4-7:30pm. 

Zoccoli’s Deli

1534 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 423-1711, zoccolis.com.

Christina Waters was born in Santa Cruz and raised all over the world (thanks to an Air Force dad), with real-world training in painting, music, winetasting, trail running, organic gardening, and teaching. She has a PhD in Philosophy, teaches in the Arts at UCSC and sings with the UCSC Concert Choir. Look for her recent memoir “Inside the Flame” at bookstores everywhere.

