Alberti Vineyard’s Top-Notch Pinot Noir

Situated in the Santa Cruz Mountains in what is known as the Vine Hill district, Alberti Vineyard is in a sweet spot for growing premium Pinot Noir grapes.

“The slope of the vineyard is quite critical,” says owner and winemaker Jim Alberti. The vineyard’s gentle incline allows air to move within the vines, which minimizes frost in early spring when buds and tender shoot tissues are vulnerable. “The slope also allows the heat of the midsummer day to rise, causing a cooling air flow within the vineyard,” Alberti adds.

The Alberti Vineyard continues in the tradition of producing an estate-grown and limited estate-bottled Pinot from a spot in the Santa Cruz Mountains only 500 meters from the first established vineyard in California, Alberti says.

Jim, along with his wife Peggy, is making some outstanding Pinot Noir (around $30)—the only varietal they produce right now—all handmade and aged in French oak barrels. The result is a fine wine with aromatic flavors of raspberries and cherries, which makes a perfect companion to meats, cheeses and Italian food.

This small winery does not have a tasting room, but they do have a wine club.

albertivineyard.com.

CANTINE TURNS 5

Cantine Winepub is celebrating five years in business with an anniversary party. To thank customers for their support, drink specials will be available all day.

The event will run 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, with raffle prizes, a photo booth and live music. DJ Dustbowl will spin vinyl from 2-5 p.m., followed by Cooper Street Music from 6-9 p.m. If you have never been to Cantine, you’ll love the cozy vibe and selection of food and drinks. (It’s located in the same complex with Akira sushi and Armitage Wines’ tasting room.)

Cantine Winepub, 8050 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 612-6191, cantinewinepub.com.