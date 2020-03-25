Alfaro Family Vineyards’ Well-Rounded Chardonnay

By

If you haven’t noticed the big “A” when scanning the wine shelves of many local supermarkets and beverage stores, then you have missed some fine locally made wines.

“A” stands for Alfaro—notably Richard and Mary Kay Alfaro, who run their business as Alfaro Family Vineyards and Winery. Richard is the winemaker, and Mary Kay is hands-on in the tasting room as a certified sommelier.

The 2018 Chardonnay is light straw in color and brimming with ample flavors of pear, apple and white peach. Hints of lemon curd and honeyed oak round out this well-priced wine (about $22). An easy-to-open screw cap seals the deal.

Alfaro Family Vineyards makes a number of wines, and definitely some of the most popular are the “A” series of Chardonnay (yellow “A”), Pinot Noir (blue “A”), Merlot (purple “A”), and Syrah (red “A”). Their wines sell out quickly, so it pays to check their website to see what’s available in the tasting room. If they’re out of the “A” you want, then try some of the many other good wines they produce.

Regularly voted a favorite in the Good Times “Best Of” issues, Alfaro’s tasting room is always an upbeat place to visit and a fun experience.

Alfaro Family Vineyards and Winery, 420 Hames Road, Watsonville, 728-5172. alfarowine.com.

Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival

The Half Moon Bay Downtown Association is hosting its first Wine and Jazz Festival on May 23, with 30 California coastal wineries set to participate. Early-bird tickets are available up to March 31 for $35, and then $45 after that. Presented by the Half Moon Bay Wine and Cheese Company, this sounds like a fun event.