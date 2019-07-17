Birichino’s Blockbuster Italian Wine

By

Let me start by quoting Santa Cruz winery owners John Locke and Alex Krause: “You can’t be too rich, too beautiful or too birichino.” The word means “mischievous” or “naughty” in Italian, and there’s a lot to be said for that!

Locke and Krause’s Malvasia Bianca 2018 ($17) is one of the most popular wines they make at Birichino, where sales have skyrocketed. Although the Malvasia grape is planted in many parts of Italy, it’s actually of Greek origin. In the winery owners’ words, “Malvasia threaded her way through the forests of Calabria before slipping ashore in California under cover of darkness.” Look for lovely fragrances of jasmine, lime blossom and elderflower—with all the delightful floral notes, it’s like a bouquet of summer flowers in your glass. Bright and invigorating, this dry white wine pairs well with a wide array of food.

If you want to try it, along with the rest of Birichino’s wines, head to their airy tasting room in downtown Santa Cruz.

Birichino, 204 Church St., Santa Cruz. 425-4811, birichino.com

Rio Del Rhone Sale

Rio Del Rhone Rouge is an easy-drinking red blend made by the Corralitos Wine Company, which began in 1999 when a group of friends got together at harvest to bottle the fruits of their labor.

They are now closing the company and selling off most of this Rouge—but only by the case. What was once $32 a bottle is now $100 a case, so quite a deal for such a well-made wine.

Rio Del Rhone Rouge is stored in StoreMore America, 9687 Soquel Drive, Aptos. Call 687-0123 for information.

Storrs Winery at Seascape

Seascape Sports Club’s new monthly wine tastings are open to non-members. Storrs Winery is featured at the next one from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19. For $20, you get ample wine tastings and plenty of hors d’oeuvres, plus a fun evening of mixing, mingling and live music.