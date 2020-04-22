Cinnabar Winery’s Powerful Mercury Rising

By

There’s a smidgeon of alchemy in the air with Cinnabar’s Mercury Rising.

A robust concoction of 35% Cabernet Sauvignon, 35% Merlot and 30% Syrah, this is a powerful red blend with a touch of nature’s magic. These three varietals, carefully blended together by longtime winemaker George Troquato and cellar master Alejandro Aldama, produce a bold and elegant wine.

Founded in 1983 by the late Tom Mudd, Cinnabar Winery is now owned by Ron Mosley, who also owns a well-known vineyard management company called Vinescape.

Mercury is found in the mineral cinnabar. Cinnabar ore is crushed and heated to release the mercury as a vapor, hence the name of this mercurial wine Mercury Rising. New Leaf carries the 2018 Mercury Rising for only $18. With its lush notes of black cherry, sage and mocha, it’s an excellent deal.

Mercury Rising on tap (available in Cinnabar’s tasting room) now comes in a growler—$50 for your first full growler and $40 for refills. Growlers hold two and a half bottles, so they’re perfect for weddings, dinner parties or if you just feel like drinking a helluva lot of wine!

Cinnabar Winery, 14612 Big Basin Way, Saratoga. 408-867-1012, cinnabarwinery.com.

Winery Updates

Here’s a look at what local wineries are doing whilst their tasting rooms are closed during the pandemic: Galante Vineyards in Carmel is putting on Virtual Trivia Nights on Fridays—bring your wine and your wisdom for a chance to win a magnum bottle and other prizes. Bargetto Winery is offering 30% off all wine with a purchase of six or more bottles. Big Basin Vineyards is doing Winemakers in Your Home events, plus 10% off online orders. Deer Park Wine and Spirits is putting on Zoom wine classes. Integrity Wines has some In-Home Interactive Wine Tastings lined up. Vinocruz Wine Bar and Kitchen in Soquel has tax-free online ordering and curbside pickup. Morgan Winery offers complimentary shipping on three or more bottles. Bonny Doon Vineyard has selected six-packs for 20% off. And Stockwell Cellars has a new release called California Quarantine Red Blend, which we all need right now!