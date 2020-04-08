Kathryn Kennedy Winery’s Refreshing 2018 Sauvignon Blanc

By

As son of the founder of the winery, the late Kathryn Kennedy, Marty Mathis grew up surrounded by all things grape. It’s not surprising that he carries on the tradition of making fine wines.

Made with organic grapes, the 2018 Sauvignon Blanc from Kathryn Kennedy Winery (about $25) comes with a fruity punch of lemon and grapefruit. With its well-balanced acidity and pleasing minerality, it’s a burst of refreshing white wine that will pair well with fried foods, shellfish and green salads. Lovely aromas of freshly cut grass, honeysuckle and a whiff of lime add lots of olfactory appeal.

Kathryn Kennedy wines are available all over in supermarkets and liquor stores. With Easter coming up on April 12, you have time to get this delicious Sauvignon Blanc to enjoy over the festivities. It comes with a screw cap and is ready to drink right now.

Mathis says in his “later years” he traveled the backroads of Europe and discovered an exciting wealth of other growing techniques. He’s now working on a “new project” for 2021. Visit the website for info.

Kathryn Kennedy Winery. 408-230-0392, kathrynkennedywinery.com.

Support Our Local Wineries

Although tasting rooms are closed and many wine-related events are cancelled or postponed during the coronavirus outbreak, one can still buy wines from our wonderful local wineries. Every bottle we buy truly helps. Find your favorites online or call them to check if they deliver or are taking orders for pickup.

Local stores such as New Leaf, Staff of Life, Deluxe Foods, Shopper’s Corner, and Deer Park Wine and Spirits carry many local wines. Windy Oaks is doing free shipping and free delivery; Stockwell Cellars has well-priced case sales; Silver Mountain is offering door-front pickups every Saturday from noon to 3pm; Lester Estate Wines has stay-at-home wine survival packs available; and Beauregard Vineyards has a “significant discount” on Merlot—only $150 for a six-pack.

The Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association (scmwa.com) provides a list of member wineries, and it has a map of where they’re located.

