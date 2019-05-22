Loma Prieta Winery Adds Sparkle to Signature Pinotage

By

One of my favorite wineries to visit is Loma Prieta. Situated high on a hill 2,600 feet up in the Santa Cruz Mountains, not only do you get a breathtaking view of the Monterey Bay, but a taste of some outstanding wines as well.

On a recent trip to the tasting room, I was completely won over by a marvelous bubbly: a 2015 Sparkling Pinotage Blanc de Noirs ($55). Loma Prieta is famous for its Pinotage (they’re the largest producer of Pinotage in North America), so it stands to reason that they would also make a fine sparkling wine from this beautiful rare grape.

Champagne, or sparkling wine, is often cracked open on special occasions, and Pinotage Blanc de Noirs would be the perfect libation to celebrate an important event.

“Old legends called sparkling creations ‘the Devil’s Wine,’” say the folks at Loma Prieta, “but this one tastes like it was sent from heaven.” Opening with aromas of toasted almonds and a wisp of magnolia, this smooth and delicious sparkler has notes of apricot, baked pear and ruby-red grapefruit. “Like drinking a glass of sunshine.”

The winery is open noon-5p.m. on weekends year round, and noon-5 p.m. on Fridays from June-August. They will be open on Memorial Day (May 27), Father’s Day weekend (June 15-16; take your dad wine tasting and buy him a bottle of his choice!) and for the next Passport event on July 20. Visit scmwa.com for more info on Passport.

Loma Prieta Winery, 26985 Loma Prieta Way, Los Gatos. 408-353-2950, lomaprietawinery.com.

Farm-to-Table Wine Dinners at Chaminade

The first in the summer series of farm-to-table dinners at Chaminade in Santa Cruz will be held on Friday, May 31. The evening starts at 6 p.m. with passed hors d’oeuvres, then enjoy five courses from the region’s abundant sources, paired with Clos la Chance wines. Food is prepared by Executive Chef Pete Page and his culinary team.

Tickets $90 per person/$115.76 with tax and gratuity. chaminade.com.