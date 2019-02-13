Why A Michelin-Star Chef Chose Soquel For New Restaurant

İstanbul escorts

İstanbul escorts sizleri mutlu etmekten çok hoşlanıyor, onlara ayıracağınız zamanla sizde bunun farkına varacaksınız, kendinizi onların yerine koyun kısa sürelide olsa İstanbul escortlar ile zaman geçirin. Daha önce hiç tatmadığınız duyguları artık yaşamaya keyfini sürmeye hazır mısınız? Kendinize biraz vakit ayırıp, hayatın eğlenceli yönlerini değerlendirmeye çalışınız. Boş zamanlarınızı nasıl değerlendiriyorsunuz bilemem ama burada sizler için hazırda bekleyen bayan escort partnerler var! Biraz olsun rahatlamak her elit beyefendinin kişisel hakkıdır. Huzurlu bir bekleyişin ardından sizlere sunacakları istanbul escort bayan görüşmeleriyle kendilerini daha iyi hissedecekleri kesin! Peki sizler istanbul escorts ile uzun süreli bir seks ilişkisine var mısınız? Eğer güzel bir güne iyi bir başlangıç yapmak isterseniz bu güzel hanımefendiler yardımcınız olacaktır. Seks hayatınıza yenilikler katmak istediğiniz her an ulaşabileceğiniz partner kadınlar, çılgınlar gibi sevişmeyi çok severler. Onlarla keyifli geceler geçirerek hem sizin hem de onların cinsel isteklerini yerine getirebilirsiniz. Arzuladığınız şekilde otellerde, evlerde ve rezidans dairelerde İstanbul escort bayanlardan hizmet edinebilirsiniz. Tercih tamamen sizlere kalmış, nasıl hayal ediyorsanız kaliteli ve elit hanımlarla o şekilde buluşmalar yaparak birlikte olabilirsiniz. Profesyonel anlamda masöz olarak ta elit erkeklere eşlik edebilen Escorts istanbul görüşmeleri için aramalarınızı bekliyor. Telefonla ve whatsapp ile kendilerine ulaşmanız kolay olacaktır. Ayrıca istanbul escortlar için özel olarak hazırlanan web sitesinde Rus, Moldovalı, vip ve elit kavramlarına uygun kişileri bulabilirsiniz. Bu hanımefendiler tamamen gerçek ve seks konusunda uzmanlaşmış kişilerdir. Tüm bu partnerlerin yanı sıra eşlik etmeye yeni başlamış genç ve güzel kızlarla tanışma şansına sahipsiniz. Şimdi isterseniz İstanbul escorts ait ilanları inceleyiniz.

Pretty Good Advice
Food & Drink

Why A Michelin-Star Chef Chose Soquel For New Restaurant

Chef Matt McNamara embraces Central Coast bounty at Pretty Good Advice

 Left to right: Matt McNamara, Alex Jackson, Jen Jackson, and Tim Oegema.
By
Posted on

Standing in the middle of his open, subway-tiled kitchen, chef Matt McNamara hesitates to assign a title to his position at his new Soquel restaurant Pretty Good Advice. Like the other members of his team—most of whom he coaxed down to the Santa Cruz area from his Michelin-star restaurant in San Francisco, Sons & Daughters—McNamara does a little bit of everything.

But his passion for the local area, and the incredible produce he’s able to grow at his 83-acre farm in the Santa Cruz Mountains, is the root of his new hyper-local, fast-casual dining spot, which opened in mid-January.

What would make a successful chef move from San Francisco to Soquel? McNamara explains that while preparing multi-course tasting menus was stimulating, he saw that his friends often couldn’t afford the $150 experience. So he decided to create a more approachable restaurant with the same creative, seasonal ethos. “We want to feed our friends. We want to do something that’s just about the food,” says McNamara.

His farm, where for the last five years he has raised animals, tended orchards and grown a perennial bounty of produce, from mushrooms to greens to chilis, is the backbone of Pretty Good Advice. Making everything from scratch gives him and his team total control of flavors and encourages collaboration.

That vision was appealing to husband and wife team Jen and Alex Jackson, who were looking for a community that they felt they didn’t have in San Francisco. “Everything we use in S.F. is grown down here, so why not go to the source?” says Alex, who manages savory menu items and creates delicious charcuterie at Pretty Good Advice. “Matt’s passion for what he grows makes us want to be really smart with our dishes,” adds Jen, who works fruits and herbs from McNamara’s farm into sweet and savory pastries and breads.

Layers of flavor, texture and freshness elevate everything on the menu, which offers breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, soups, and sides ranging from $3 to $12. All items are available all day for takeout or dining in. Tim Oegema, who helped bring PGA’s hip modern aesthetic to life, emphasizes a desire for the restaurant to be a gathering place: “We want to be a place where our friends and community can come every day.”

7 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 3070 Porter St., Soquel. 226-2805.

About the author Related posts
Digital Editor at |

Lauren Hepler is the digital editor of Good Times and a reporter covering cities, jobs and tech — plus the occasional sports or agriculture story required of all Ohio natives. She has contributed to the New York Times, the Guardian, the BBC and Slate. Lauren was previously on staff at the Silicon Valley Business Journal and is a graduate of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top