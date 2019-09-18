Margins Wine’s Aromatic Muscat Blanc 2018

By

I was thrilled to find Margins Wine’s Muscat Blanc 2018 ($22) at A.J.’s Market in Soquel. Produced by adventurous winemaker Megan Bell, this aromatic, dry white wine also contains 10% Chenin Blanc. It has a touch of honeysuckle and Asian pear, and “smells like fresh rosewater,” Bell says.

Her goal is to produce low-intervention wines using grapes from under-represented vineyards and varietals. “We are part of the growing movement in California to make wines from sustainably farmed vineyards using little to no additives during the winemaking process, thereby showcasing the vineyards the grapes came from,” Bell says.

Margins will be pouring their wines, including the Muscat Blanc 2018, at Seascape Sports Club from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Heavy hors d’oeuvres are served with four or five Margins wines. Open to members and non-members at 1505 Seascape Blvd., Aptos. marginswine.com. $20.

Grove Gathering

Don’t miss this unique Felton culinary journey! Be transported by the magic of steam to a dining experience among the trees. Savor a delightful five-course Italian menu prepared by Roaring Camp’s Chef Alessio Casagrande, direct from Italy. Includes appetizers, dinner and dessert, plus a one-hour steam train ride to Bear Mountain. A no-host bar will also be available at this romantic feast in the redwoods. 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. roaringcamp.com/events. $99.

Dinner at Live Earth

Farm Discovery at Live Earth Farm will host “Element,” the annual benefit dinner supporting environmental and nutrition education programs for local youth. Includes music, live and silent auctions, cocktails, wine, and beer. Saturday, Sept. 21. element.eventbrite.com, or email Executive Director Jessica Ridgeway at [email protected].

Persephone Plus Uncommon Brewers

Uncommon Brewers of Santa Cruz will be pouring their hearty brews at a special beer-pairing dinner hosted by Persephone in Aptos. The event is Sept.19. persephonerestaurant.com.