River Run’s Spicy Cote D’Aromas

River Run’s Cote D’Aromas is a potpourri of four grape varietals–Syrah, Carignane, Grenache, and Viognier.

It is a pretty good table wine for only $9.99 (at Deer Park Wine and Spirits), and this red blend combination yields a full-bodied spicy wine with intriguing flavors. With its up-front Syrah at the wheel, you’re getting lots of burly tannic structure along with typical Syrah notes of pepper, earth and dark fruits. Winemaker J.P. Pawloski says it pairs well with such diverse dishes as salmon, roast chicken and various meats.

Pawloski is well known around these parts for turning out good wines, but he doesn’t keep up his website, and he is open for tasting only a couple of times a year. If you want to find out when those open-house dates are, you have to call him. River Run is also open by appointment.

River Run Vintners, 65 Rogge Lane, Watsonville. 726-3112. riverrunwines.com.

Wine Down Friday at Seascape Sports Club

The popular Bargetto Winery will be featured for tastings and heavy hors d’oeuvres from 6-7:30pm. on Friday, Feb. 21. Cost is $20. Visit seascapesportsclub.com or call 688-1993 for more info.

Wine Wednesdays at Seascape Beach Resort

Looking for a fun way to enjoy some good wine and a tasty plate of food mid-week? Then head to Sanderlings Restaurant at Seascape Beach Resort in Aptos. From 5:30-7pm every Wednesday through May 13, four wine varietal tastes are offered by a different winery each week, plus a small-plate meal prepared by Chef Skye McDougal. Cost is $25 per person, including tax and gratuity. There’s live music as well.

Seascape Beach Resort, 1 Seascape Resort Drive, Aptos, 688-6800. seascaperesort.com

Martinelli’s Holds Benefit for Second Harvest

Sip for Second Harvest will be held at Martinelli’s Company Store as a benefit for Second Harvest Food Bank. Enjoy fine wines from 15 wineries and light snacks by Cilantro’s from 2-4pm on Sunday, Feb. 23. Visit thefoodbank.org/wine2020 for more info and tickets.

Martinelli’s Company Store, 345 Harvest Drive, Watsonville.