Byington’s Mountain Hideaway, Plus Wine On the Wharf

High in the Los Gatos hills, along the winding Bear Creek Road, is Byington Winery. This beautiful estate boasts acres of stunning property and impressive vineyards. Weddings, corporate events and parties galore are held both outdoors and indoors.

There are tables, umbrellas, gas and charcoal grills for your use (for a fee, and bring your own tools), and there’s a bocce ball court as well. Picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis but can be booked in advance for parties of 10 or more. The tasting “fee” for a picnic table is the purchase of a half-bottle of wine per person—to enjoy on the property or to take home. In a nutshell, Byington Winery is a fun and welcoming place to visit, and their wines are excellent.

The Chardonnay 2015 ($28) from Byington’s estate Tin Cross Vineyard in Alexander Valley is a bright and lively expression of this varietal. White florals, lemon citrus and crisp green apple delight the palate—crowned with a clean, refreshing finish and softening into flavors of honeyed lemon custard. Byington suggests pairing the Chardonnay with risotto and spring vegetables.

Byington Vineyard & Winery, 21850 Bear Creek Rd., Los Gatos. 408-354-1111, byington.com

Pop-Up Tasting on the Bay at Vino Locale

The new locally owned Vino Locale wine bar on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf will be hosting Muns Vineyard from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 for an afternoon tasting flight of Muns’ 2012, 2013 and 2014 Pinot Noirs, as well as a 2014 Syrah. Join Ed Muns and Mary Lindsay of Muns Vineyard for an enjoyable afternoon—complete with an incomparable view of the Monterey Bay. The cost of $22 includes the wine flight and cheese hors d’oeuvres.

Vino Locale on the Wharf, 55 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz. 426-0750, vinolocalesantacruz.com

Murder Mystery Dinner

Elf Empire Productions is putting on three murder mystery dinners at the Food Lounge in downtown Santa Cruz on Feb. 23, March 2 and March 9. Dinner seating is at 5:30 p.m. and the $55 price includes dinner, show, tax, and tip.

Visit elfempire.com for more info.