Byington’s Mountain Hideaway, Plus Wine On the Wharf

İstanbul escorts

İstanbul escorts sizleri mutlu etmekten çok hoşlanıyor, onlara ayıracağınız zamanla sizde bunun farkına varacaksınız, kendinizi onların yerine koyun kısa sürelide olsa İstanbul escortlar ile zaman geçirin. Daha önce hiç tatmadığınız duyguları artık yaşamaya keyfini sürmeye hazır mısınız? Kendinize biraz vakit ayırıp, hayatın eğlenceli yönlerini değerlendirmeye çalışınız. Boş zamanlarınızı nasıl değerlendiriyorsunuz bilemem ama burada sizler için hazırda bekleyen bayan escort partnerler var! Biraz olsun rahatlamak her elit beyefendinin kişisel hakkıdır. Huzurlu bir bekleyişin ardından sizlere sunacakları istanbul escort bayan görüşmeleriyle kendilerini daha iyi hissedecekleri kesin! Peki sizler istanbul escorts ile uzun süreli bir seks ilişkisine var mısınız? Eğer güzel bir güne iyi bir başlangıç yapmak isterseniz bu güzel hanımefendiler yardımcınız olacaktır. Seks hayatınıza yenilikler katmak istediğiniz her an ulaşabileceğiniz partner kadınlar, çılgınlar gibi sevişmeyi çok severler. Onlarla keyifli geceler geçirerek hem sizin hem de onların cinsel isteklerini yerine getirebilirsiniz. Arzuladığınız şekilde otellerde, evlerde ve rezidans dairelerde İstanbul escort bayanlardan hizmet edinebilirsiniz. Tercih tamamen sizlere kalmış, nasıl hayal ediyorsanız kaliteli ve elit hanımlarla o şekilde buluşmalar yaparak birlikte olabilirsiniz. Profesyonel anlamda masöz olarak ta elit erkeklere eşlik edebilen Escorts istanbul görüşmeleri için aramalarınızı bekliyor. Telefonla ve whatsapp ile kendilerine ulaşmanız kolay olacaktır. Ayrıca istanbul escortlar için özel olarak hazırlanan web sitesinde Rus, Moldovalı, vip ve elit kavramlarına uygun kişileri bulabilirsiniz. Bu hanımefendiler tamamen gerçek ve seks konusunda uzmanlaşmış kişilerdir. Tüm bu partnerlerin yanı sıra eşlik etmeye yeni başlamış genç ve güzel kızlarla tanışma şansına sahipsiniz. Şimdi isterseniz İstanbul escorts ait ilanları inceleyiniz.

Byington Vineyard & Winery
Food & Drink

Byington’s Mountain Hideaway, Plus Wine On the Wharf

A Chardonnay lover’s retreat

 Wine tasting at Byington comes with views, picnic space and bocce ball. PHOTO: COURTESY OF BYINGTON VINEYARD & WINERY
By
Posted on

High in the Los Gatos hills, along the winding Bear Creek Road, is Byington Winery. This beautiful estate boasts acres of stunning property and impressive vineyards. Weddings, corporate events and parties galore are held both outdoors and indoors.

There are tables, umbrellas, gas and charcoal grills for your use (for a fee, and bring your own tools), and there’s a bocce ball court as well. Picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis but can be booked in advance for parties of 10 or more. The tasting “fee” for a picnic table is the purchase of a half-bottle of wine per person—to enjoy on the property or to take home. In a nutshell, Byington Winery is a fun and welcoming place to visit, and their wines are excellent.

The Chardonnay 2015 ($28) from Byington’s estate Tin Cross Vineyard in Alexander Valley is a bright and lively expression of this varietal. White florals, lemon citrus and crisp green apple delight the palate—crowned with a clean, refreshing finish and softening into flavors of honeyed lemon custard. Byington suggests pairing the Chardonnay with risotto and spring vegetables.

Byington Vineyard & Winery, 21850 Bear Creek Rd., Los Gatos. 408-354-1111, byington.com

Pop-Up Tasting on the Bay at Vino Locale

The new locally owned Vino Locale wine bar on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf will be hosting Muns Vineyard from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 for an afternoon tasting flight of Muns’ 2012, 2013 and 2014 Pinot Noirs, as well as a 2014 Syrah. Join Ed Muns and Mary Lindsay of Muns Vineyard for an enjoyable afternoon—complete with an incomparable view of the Monterey Bay. The cost of $22 includes the wine flight and cheese hors d’oeuvres.

Vino Locale on the Wharf, 55 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz. 426-0750, vinolocalesantacruz.com

Murder Mystery Dinner

Elf Empire Productions is putting on three murder mystery dinners at the Food Lounge in downtown Santa Cruz on Feb. 23, March 2 and March 9. Dinner seating is at 5:30 p.m. and the $55 price includes dinner, show, tax, and tip.

Visit elfempire.com for more info.

About the author Related posts
Digital Editor at |

Lauren Hepler is the digital editor of Good Times and a reporter covering cities, jobs and tech — plus the occasional sports or agriculture story required of all Ohio natives. She has contributed to the New York Times, the Guardian, the BBC and Slate. Lauren was previously on staff at the Silicon Valley Business Journal and is a graduate of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top