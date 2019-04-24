By

Now here’s a just-released Pinot Grigio with some spunk. There’s nothing flabby or mundane about Integrity Wines’ 2018 Pinot Grigio from Monterey. Quite the opposite. This full-bodied, pale yellow wine has delightful notes of lemon rind and grapefruit, with a hint of white peach.

“It has refreshing salinity and delicate herbaceous aromas,” says Integrity winemaker and owner Mark Hoover. And on the palate, “bright and balanced acidity leads, along with tart Granny Smith apple skin, chalky minerality and a suggestion of almond skin.”

The spiciness in this Pinot Grigio makes it a good pairing with fresh seafood, chicken and capers in a light cream sauce, or a caprese salad. The mineral elements and dry finish also make this a great aperitif to enjoy on its own, Hoover says.

Integrity excels at making aromatic Pinot Grigio—and the price is right, too. I found this wine at Deer Park Wine & Spirits for $18. Situated in Deer Park Shopping Center near Deluxe Foods, this well-stocked liquor store has an impressive inventory of local wines.

Pinot Grigio is also called Pinot Gris, meaning “grey Pinot,” since the grapes are a pinkish-grey color, but the wine is actually white. There’s a lot of cheap Pinot Grigio out there, so beware of the mouth-puckering stuff and buy a well-made version such as Hoover’s. His modus operandi is all about integrity: “Integrity is not just about the wine itself,” he says on his label. “It’s about everyone who helped create this wine experience. It’s complete when we add you.”

Tasting room open noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Monday-Friday by appointment. Integrity Wines, 135 Aviation Way Suite 16, Watsonville. 322-4200, integrity.wine.com.

Pinot and Paella at Bargetto Winery

Bargetto Winery in Soquel will be serving up some tasty paella from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, and serving it with their delicious Pinot. The authentic Spanish paella will be prepared by Chef Fernando of Hola Paella, with a flawless execution that promise to be captivating.

Tickets $60. Contact 475-2258 ext. 10 for reservations, or email [email protected]