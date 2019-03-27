A Taste of France From Verde Vineyards

By

Friends invited us for dinner, and I took a bottle of Verde Vineyards Estate Cabernet Franc for us all to try. It was a hit! Everybody was impressed with the lush flavors of ripe plum, red fruit and chalky old-world tannins, along with heady aromas of plum, pipe tobacco and eucalyptus.

And although Cab Franc pairs well with dark meat and dishes such as braised short ribs, our friends had made roast chicken—and I can only tell you that the 100 percent estate Cab Franc tasted wonderful paired with poulet!

Verde Vineyards is based in Gilroy and owned by George and Lynda Green, who specialize in small-lot, hand-crafted Bordeaux varietals from their estate vineyards. Grapes were hand-picked for the complex 2017 Santa Clara Valley Cabernet Franc, then aged for 10 months in neutral oak. I found this Cab Franc at the Summit Store for $35, and I’ll be back for more.

Other wines made by Verde include Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Rose, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and a Bordeaux blend called Sophie’s Blend. The Greens have built an inviting tasting room (open weekends), and music is featured some Sundays; April 7, May 19 and June 16 will feature Steve Solo on guitar. I suggest you head to the bucolic climes of Gilroy and enjoy the dulcet sounds of Solo and the fine wines of Verde.

Verde Vineyards, 2143 Buena Vista Ave., Gilroy. 408-848-5907, verdevineyards.com.

Four Points by Sheraton

At an event at the new Four Points by Sheraton in Scotts Valley, I was happy to see quite a few local wines on the shelves of the welcoming bar. Alfaro, Windy Oaks, Storrs, Bargetto, Byington, Cinnabar, and J.D. Hurley (made by Martin Ranch) are all available.

Some mighty good cocktails are served up, too. Try the Hwy. 17 made with local Venus Spirits tequila, sage, Casa Migos Mezcal, agave, Triple Sec, and orange juice. The 5030 Restaurant & Lounge is open for breakfast and dinner. Check it out. It’s a great new addition to the thriving scene in Scotts Valley.

Four Points by Sheraton, 5030 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley. 438-1500, fourpointsscottsvalley.com.