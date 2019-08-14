A Taste of Provence in Windy Oaks’ 2017 Rosé

By

Windy Oaks Estate’s Bastide La Combe is an eye-catching color, verging on deep watermelon. Mouthwatering and flavorsome, this is a Rosé full of spunk and body.

Named after a lovely guesthouse in the Provence region of France, where proprietors Jim and Judy Schultze have spent “several idyllic vacations enjoying the local Rosés,” this delightful 2017 Monterey Rosé ($24) is made in the Provencal style using locally grown Grenache. (This grape is often the main ingredient in some of the best Rosés from France and Spain.)

“Bastide” means farmhouse in French, and “La Combe” owes its name to the incline of vineyards and forests, say the Schultzes. In honor of their own hilly estate in Corralitos, surrounded by redwoods, they have given this Rosé the name Bastide La Combe. It’s ideal served chilled with almost all casual foods.

Gone are the days when inferior Rosés were made by the gallon. It’s now one of the “in” wines to enjoy, and there are excellent Rosés on the market. Windy Oaks’ Bastide is most definitely one of them.

Windy Oaks Estate, 550 Hazel Dell Rd., Corralitos. 724-9562, windyoaksestate.com.

Equinox Holds Wine Classes

The next wine class at Equinox will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Equinox tasting room.

Equinox owner and winemaker Barry Jackson will explore the differences between French and California Chardonnay. Tickets cost $45, or $35 for wine club members, and include a taste of eight different wines, light refreshments and a take-home information booklet.

Other upcoming classes will include: Pinot Noir on Sept. 26, Bordeaux Varietals on Oct. 24, sparkling wines on Nov. 21. Finally, the winery will close out the year with a Zinfandel and dessert wines class on Dec. 19.