Serene Cellars’ Satisfying Sauvignon Blanc

One of the most popular wines made under MJA Vineyards’ Serene Cellars label is Sauvignon Blanc.

The 2018 “Insatiable”–every wine gets named by owner Marin Artukovich–is a fruity-floral white wine that “will leave you wanting more.” With its pale straw color and bright minerality, this delicious Sauvignon Blanc ($32) is choc-full of zingy Meyer lemon, notes of nectarine, and cucumber flower on the nose. Ending with a tangy marmalade finish, there’s not much more you could want from a Sauvignon Blanc.

Artukovich suggests pairing it with grilled tandoori-spiced chicken breast and peach chutney.

MJA has two tasting rooms, both of them fun to visit and each with a different vibe.

MJA Vineyards, 328-A Ingalls St., Santa Cruz, 421-9380; 24900 Highland Way, Los Gatos, 408-353-6000. Mjavineyards.com.

Testarossa Wine-Tasting at Seascape Sports Club

Testarossa Winery is located in Los Gatos, but they will be pouring their wonderful wines at Seascape Sports Club in Aptos from 6-7:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 17. Cost is $20 and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Pelican Ranch Winery Moves to Scotts Valley

Pelican Ranch closed its Capitola location at the end of December and has relocated to Scotts Valley. Their opening date is Jan. 18, with noon-5 pm tasting room hours every Saturday. Pelican Ranch owners Phil and Peggy Crews say the cellar conditions in their new facility (in the old Skov Winery) are ideal. They see the move as a major plus, and look forward to hosting special tastings in a lovely spacious room, which is also available to rent. Pay them a visit on their opening day.

Pelican Ranch Winery, 2364 Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley. 332-5359. Pelicanranch.com

Passport – Winetasting in the Santa Cruz Mountains

The next Passport event is Saturday, Jan. 18. If you have a Passport for winetasting, you can visit as many participating wineries as you like on that date. Your Passport also lets you visit them on other days.