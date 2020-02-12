A Superb Sparkling Rose from Equinox

By

Champagne is for all sweethearts on Valentine’s Day. What would the most romantic day of the year be without a drop of bubbly?!

Although the word “champagne” is used as a generic term for sparkling wine, it refers to a region of France where true champagne is made. All others are sparkling wines–the best ones made in the méthode champenoise style. When you experience superb sparkling wines, such as those made by Barry Jackson–owner and winemaker at Equinox–they sing their own song of quality and flavor.

Equinox’s 2014 Monterey Sparkling Rosé is simply fabulous. Jackson’s tasting notes tell of tight mousse, bright aromatics of strawberry and vanilla, with a mid-palate of raspberry and blood orange. With its “whisper of sweetness” in the finish and gorgeous blush color, this brut (dry) sparkling wine is all you need to share with your Valentine. It’s available in Staff of Life for $45, but you have a wider choice of sparklers if you head to the Equinox tasting room.

Persephone Restaurant in Aptos will hold a winemaker’s dinner on April 26 featuring Jackson and his wines. As well as Equinox sparkling wines, Jackson still makes wines under his Bartolo label.

Equinox Wine, 334 Ingalls St., Unit C, Santa Cruz. 471-8608, equinoxwine.com. Open daily from 1-7pm.

Posy Pop-Up for Valentines

It’s that romantic time of year when flowers are in big demand. Renowned florist Teresa Sabankaya will hold a fun Posy Pop-Up flower boutique–by her Bonny Doon Garden Company–at the delicious Buttercup Cakes and Farmhouse Frosting store in downtown Santa Cruz. The Pop-Up will be held from 9am-9pm, Feb.10-14, and will feature a full Valentine’s Day gift boutique with candles, body-care products, flowers, and more, making it a one-stop visit for Valentine’s Day gifts.

For more info visit farmhousefrosting.com; teresasabankaya.com; bonnydoongardenco.com.

Valentine’s Day

Chocolate the Restaurant has created some sexy specials for Valentine’s Day, including a to-die-for Valentine’s Dessert Orgy. Also, Burrell School Vineyards will hold a Valentine’s dinner on Feb. 14.

chocolatesantacruz.com; burrellschool.com.