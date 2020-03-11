A Tempting Tempranillo From Sonnet Wine Cellars

By

Tony Craig has been turning out superb wines for some time. But his career in the wine business was a twist of fate. As a Shakespearean actor (hence the name Sonnet on his label) from England hoping to make it in Hollywood, things didn’t pan out as planned. Answering an ad for a cellar worker at the reputable David Bruce Winery in 1991 paved the way for Craig’s career in winemaking.

Now, as winemaker at the prestigious Savannah-Chanelle Vineyards in Saratoga, he also crafts wine for Silver Mountain Vineyards and others.

Craig is perhaps better known for his fine Pinot Noirs, but a Santa Cruz Mountains Gali Vineyards 2016 Tempranillo I tasted ($35) is very impressive. Smooth and appealing, this well-made wine has lush flavors of cherry, plum and fig, with touches of leather and clove. It’s a perfect-pairing wine with tapas (the Tempranillo grape hails from Spain, after all) and Mexican food.

Sonnet wines can be found all over, including Deer Park Wine and Spirits in Aptos and at the Silver Mountain Vineyards tasting room in the Swift Street Courtyard on the Westside.

High Time for Tea and Fashion

The Aptos Chamber of Commerce is putting on a tea and fashion show to benefit Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Services. It will include local stores showcasing their spring lines, a delicious buffet with tea sandwiches and desserts, an array of trunk-show vendors, and a wonderful auction. Cost is $60 per person; add $25 for bottomless mimosas. The event is 11:30am-2pm on Sunday, March 15, at Seascape Beach Resort. Visit aptoschamber.com for tickets and info.

Sheep to Shawl at Live Earth Farm

Experience and participate in the process of bringing wool from the sheep to the shawl. Guided hands-on steps will help you turn wool into clothing, toys and accessories. The event is 10am-2pm on Saturday, March 21, at Live Earth Farm, 1275 Green Valley Road in Watsonville.

Sausage at Chocolate

Chocolate the Restaurant will feature house-made sausage specials March 11-18.