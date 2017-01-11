6 Things To Do In Santa Cruz This Week

By

Green Fix

Become a Sanctuary Steward

Looking for a way to give back in 2017? The Monterey Bay houses many unique volunteer programs that empower community members of all backgrounds to become leaders, educators and advocates for issues affecting the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The Save Our Shores Sanctuary Steward program was developed in 1995 and trains participants on the history of the sanctuary, pollution prevention, and how to lead ocean advocacy events. Learn how to partake in the backbone of Save Our Shores’ marine conservation programs at their workshop on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Info: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. 345 Lake Ave., Suite A, Santa Cruz. saveourshores.org. Free.

Art Seen

John McCutcheon at Resource Center for Nonviolence

Nationally renowned folk musician, storyteller and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon will play a live show at the Resource Center for Nonviolence on Jan. 17. Over the course of McCutcheon’s 40-year career he helped found the first traveling musician’s union, the Local 1000, and has been heralded “the most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard,” by Johnny Cash. McCutcheon will release his 38th album in early February. McCutcheon is one of the world’s master players of the hammered dulcimer, on top of playing the piano, guitar, autoharp and banjo.

Info: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. $18-$35 sliding scale.

Sunday 1/15

Santa Cruz Writers Resist

This year join with people all over the globe celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through activist and political works. Benefitting the Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County and the national 350.org, the event will feature Pen/Faulkner Award-winning novelist Karen Joy Fowler and nationally acclaimed poet Ellen Bass. Youth readers from across the county will share their works in addition to speakers from the Diversity Center and 350.org. This event is in partnership with Writers Resist events in New York, Los Angeles, London, Zurich, and other cities across the globe.

Info: 5-7 p.m. Veterans Memorial, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $10-$50 sliding scale.

Monday 1/16

MLK Day of Service

Join friends, neighbors, and fellow community members in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s work in a day of community action and volunteering. Motivational speakers and a light breakfast with the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County will kick off the day. Pick whatever service projects best suite your schedule and motivations—from making cards for Jacob’s Heart to engaging in environmental stewardship—either on site or across the county.

Info: 9 a.m. Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County, 1740 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. scvolunteernow.org. 427-5070. Free.

Wednesday 1/18

Rachel Abrams ‘BodyWise’ Book Launch

There’s a whole host of things that can make life just that much harder: chronic pain, headaches, backaches, fatigue, anxiety, allergies. In BodyWise: Discovering Your Body’s Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing, local author and physician Rachel Abrams, M.D., explores what she calls chronic body depletion, a condition that can be related to weight gain, high blood pressure, exhaustion and other draining symptoms. Abrams’s book helps readers listen to their bodies to achieve optimum healing and lifelong health with a customizable 28-day program.

Info: 7 p.m. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com. Free.

Wednesday 1/18

‘People Get Ready’ Gathering

This year, perhaps more than past, people are anxious. What’s next for the new year? How will the state of this nation change with a new, highly controversial president? Speakers Rev. Deborah Johnson, Rev. Mashea Evans, Wallace Baine, Richard Stockton, Tammi Brown and others invite community members to gather outside the nexus of social media. This event is intended as a lively gathering of concerned community members willing to address their concerns.

Info: 7:30 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com. Free.