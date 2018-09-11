Be Our Guest: DeVotchka

By

If you can imagine a cabaret band where the members all moonlight as film score composers, then you might begin to get an idea of the truly unique influences that go into creating the music of DeVotchka.

The Denver band originally started as a backing band for a burlesque troupe; as they broke out on their own, they started getting interest from filmmakers who liked their sound. (You can hear their music in Little Miss Sunshine and Everything Is Illuminated.) It’s larger-than-life and theatrical, with musical influences from Latin America to Eastern Europe. The group just released its newest album, The Night Falls Forever, last month.

INFO: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door.

