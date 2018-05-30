santa cruz movie times
Local movie times for Santa Cruz County this week.
Local movie times for Santa Cruz County May 30-June 5, 2018.

Del Mar

1124 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz [MAP],  (831) 359-4447

 

See theater for showtimes.

 

 

The Nick

210 Lincoln Street, Santa Cruz [MAP], (831)  359-4523

 

See theater for showtimes.

 

Green Valley Cinemas

1125 S Green Valley Road, Watsonville [MAP], (831) 761-8200

 

See theater for showtimes.

 

 

Cinelux Scotts Valley

226 Mount Hermon Road Scotts Valley, [MAP], (831)  438-3260

See theater for showtimes.

 

Cinelux 41st Ave

1475 41st Avenue, Capitola, [MAP],  479-3504

See theater for showtimes.

 

Regal Santa Cruz  9

1405 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, [MAP],  (844) 462-7342

See theater for showtimes.

Regal Riverfront Stadium 2

155 River St S, Santa Cruz, [MAP],  (844) 462-7342

See theater for showtimes.

 

