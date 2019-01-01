Be Our Guest: Blues is a Woman

By

Blues is arguably the root of all modern American music. Names like B.B. King and Howlin’ Wolf may be on the tip of most people’s tongues, but women have played a major role in every era of blues music, including Bessie Smith, Etta James, Ma Rainey and Bonnie Raitt.

Blues is a Woman is a project intended to showcase the powerful women of blues.

Led by San Francisco artist Pamela Rose, she and her ensemble of talented women (Kristen Strom, Tammy Hall, Pat Wilder, Ruth Davies and Daria Johnson) take you on a journey to show decades of the women that shaped the blues, and by extension, American music.

INFO: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $26.25/adv, $31.50. Information: kuumbwajazz.org.

WANT TO GO?

Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.