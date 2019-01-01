Blues is a Woman
A&E

Be Our Guest: Blues is a Woman

Win tickets to see ‘Blues is a Woman’ at Kuumbwa Jazz.
By
Posted on

Blues is arguably the root of all modern American music. Names like B.B. King and Howlin’ Wolf may be on the tip of most people’s tongues, but women have played a major role in every era of blues music, including Bessie Smith, Etta James, Ma Rainey and Bonnie Raitt.

Blues is a Woman is a project intended to showcase the powerful women of blues.

Led by San Francisco artist Pamela Rose, she and her ensemble of talented women (Kristen Strom, Tammy Hall, Pat Wilder, Ruth Davies and Daria Johnson) take you on a journey to show decades of the women that shaped the blues, and by extension, American music.

INFO: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $26.25/adv, $31.50. Information: kuumbwajazz.org.

WANT TO GO?

Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Aaron is a hard-working freelance writer with a focus on music, art, food, culture and travel. In addition to Good Times, he's a regular contributor to Sacramento News & Review, VIA Magazine and Playboy. When he's not working, he's either backpacking, arguing about music or working on his book about ska. One thing's for sure—he knows more about ska than you.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:

Recommended for you

To Top