Romeo and Juliet
A&E

Be Our Guest: Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Win tickets to an upcoming performance of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ at the Grove at DeLaveaga Park
By
Posted on

Romeo, oh Romeo. The story of Romeo and his beloved Juliet has woven itself into our pop culture—in movies, songs, books and more—and for good reason. Romeo and Juliet is Shakespeare’s most iconic love story, a tragic tale of two young people desperately in love, and the society determined to keep them apart. This year, Santa Cruz Shakespeare presents the classic production under the guidance of director Laura Gordon.

INFO: Through Sept. 1. Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. $20-$35. 460-6399. Information: santacruzshakespeare.org.

WANT TO GO?

Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the performance.

About the author Related posts

Lauren Hepler is the digital editor of Good Times and a reporter covering cities, jobs and tech — plus the occasional agriculture or sports story required of all Ohio natives. She has contributed to the New York Times, the Guardian, the BBC and Slate. Lauren was previously on staff at the Silicon Valley Business Journal and is a graduate of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top