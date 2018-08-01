Be Our Guest: Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’

By

Romeo, oh Romeo. The story of Romeo and his beloved Juliet has woven itself into our pop culture—in movies, songs, books and more—and for good reason. Romeo and Juliet is Shakespeare’s most iconic love story, a tragic tale of two young people desperately in love, and the society determined to keep them apart. This year, Santa Cruz Shakespeare presents the classic production under the guidance of director Laura Gordon.

INFO: Through Sept. 1. Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. $20-$35. 460-6399. Information: santacruzshakespeare.org.

