Be Our Guest: FIDLAR

L.A. punk band FIDLAR are a lot of fun.

When we say punk, there’s definitely meaty power chords and driving drum beats pushing the songs forward, but it’s also generally mid-tempo rock tunage that’s great for dancing. It’s exactly the kind of music that will yield an incredible night of mindless fun.

9 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $22 adv/$25 door. Information: catalystclub.com.

WANT TO GO?

Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

